Nobody does projection quite like Bill Clinton:

More from The Hill:

Clinton, speaking in Georgetown’s historic Gaston Hall, said geography and community dynamics were key factors in President Trump’s victory last year over former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“In the last election, in the counties that Hillary carried, you find 64 percent of America’s GDP. In the more numerous, rural counties carried by President Trump, you find 36 percent of the GDP, even though the median income of a Trump voter was higher. What does that tell you?” Clinton asked, referring to the country’s gross domestic product.

“Even poor people are more hopeful if they’re in a dynamic place,” he continued. “Being trapped with a lack of mobility is more damaging emotionally and makes you more vulnerable to false claims, from my point of view, than if you’re poor.”