Nobody does projection quite like Bill Clinton:
Bill Clinton: Americans who voted for Trump were "more vulnerable to false claims" https://t.co/u3aIjB8Elc pic.twitter.com/HaU2zXUB7j
— The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2017
Clinton, speaking in Georgetown’s historic Gaston Hall, said geography and community dynamics were key factors in President Trump’s victory last year over former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“In the last election, in the counties that Hillary carried, you find 64 percent of America’s GDP. In the more numerous, rural counties carried by President Trump, you find 36 percent of the GDP, even though the median income of a Trump voter was higher. What does that tell you?” Clinton asked, referring to the country’s gross domestic product.
“Even poor people are more hopeful if they’re in a dynamic place,” he continued. “Being trapped with a lack of mobility is more damaging emotionally and makes you more vulnerable to false claims, from my point of view, than if you’re poor.”
Well, gosh, if vulnerability to false claims played such a huge role in last year’s election, Hillary should’ve won by a landslide. Because you’d be hard-pressed to find someone better than her — and Bill — at capitalizing on gullibility.
— Success (@Success87473781) November 7, 2017
— Angie Brandenburg (@AngieBrandenbu1) November 7, 2017
Admit it. You laughed when you typed that right? No way you posted that with a straight face.
— MW (@chaytonsdad) November 7, 2017
Really bill? Did you say that With a straight face?
— john rhodes (@johnrho22373087) November 7, 2017
A normal person couldn’t’ve said that with a straight face, but this is Bill Clinton we’re talking about. This is just par for the course with him.
I did not have sexual relations with that woman
— **kingy** (@kingy1889) November 7, 2017
This from a convicted perjurer who allowed a "vulnerable" intern to perform unreciprocated sexual favors underneath the desk in the Oval?
— Vox Libertatis™ن (@2lanterns) November 7, 2017
You were impeached for perjury and your wife is one of the least trustworthy politicians in US history. https://t.co/Xzn2JDVB7B
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2017
