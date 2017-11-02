Remember that ThinkProgress reporter who totally beclowned herself trying to nail Trump on Gitmo? Elham Khatami couldn’t resist pointing out that while Trump suggested sending terrorist Sayfullo Saipov to Gitmo for perpetrating this week’s deadly attack in New York, he didn’t call for the same punishment for Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. Tweeters helpfully pointed out to Khatami that Paddock is different because he’s, well, dead.
Khatami deleted her tweet. A relatively simple, if not effective, move. Unfortunately, things were a little more complicated over at GQ:
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2017
Oooooof. Tough break there, Jay Willis.
Welp, it’s one of those days, folks pic.twitter.com/ZJIVRbePKn
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) November 2, 2017
Guess so!
It’s the subtle distinctions that get you. https://t.co/fwkY3uCqzA
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 2, 2017
Every time.
Probably.
— (((Jay Lampert))) (@MortChristenson) November 2, 2017
"probably"
— Patrick (@PatrickMCausey) November 2, 2017
“Probably”????
— G (@gboberg15) November 2, 2017
“Probably” pic.twitter.com/2xIbcWNHbG
— Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 2, 2017
— Nino (@baldingschemer) November 2, 2017
I LOL’d. https://t.co/B78Nkgtd2q
— Heather (@hboulware) November 2, 2017
LMAO
— Mike Lieber (@mlonpolitics) November 2, 2017
Lmao..this is exactly what just happened while reading this pic.twitter.com/ICAGB9X5g2
— Frank (@tankknarf) November 2, 2017
This is an all time correction. Literal lol at “probably” https://t.co/BwdLfDeSg5
— Michael (@torriangray) November 2, 2017
"Probably related to the fact the Las Vegas shooter is dead. We regret the error" omg 😂😂 https://t.co/Ij9AykuGDl
— lauren 🍀☘️🇮🇪 (@LilMissRightie) November 2, 2017
We want to frame that correction.
My god that is beautiful. @GQMagazine
— Zed Eleven 🕚 (@TheZed11) November 2, 2017
It should be taught at universities.
holy shit how does this keep happening pic.twitter.com/wyEK6pymbf
— aging mcr fan (@fatmanatee) November 2, 2017
Asked, and answered:
If you guys just tried to be objective, this shit wouldn't happen nearly as often.
— Clyde Hudson (@tarianbro) November 2, 2017