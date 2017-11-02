Remember that ThinkProgress reporter who totally beclowned herself trying to nail Trump on Gitmo? Elham Khatami couldn’t resist pointing out that while Trump suggested sending terrorist Sayfullo Saipov to Gitmo for perpetrating this week’s deadly attack in New York, he didn’t call for the same punishment for Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. Tweeters helpfully pointed out to Khatami that Paddock is different because he’s, well, dead.

Khatami deleted her tweet. A relatively simple, if not effective, move. Unfortunately, things were a little more complicated over at GQ:

Oooooof. Tough break there, Jay Willis.

Guess so!

Every time.

Trending

We want to frame that correction.

It should be taught at universities.

Asked, and answered:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: correctionDonald TrumpGitmoGQNYC attackSayfullo SaipovVegas shooter