Remember that ThinkProgress reporter who totally beclowned herself trying to nail Trump on Gitmo? Elham Khatami couldn’t resist pointing out that while Trump suggested sending terrorist Sayfullo Saipov to Gitmo for perpetrating this week’s deadly attack in New York, he didn’t call for the same punishment for Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. Tweeters helpfully pointed out to Khatami that Paddock is different because he’s, well, dead.

Khatami deleted her tweet. A relatively simple, if not effective, move. Unfortunately, things were a little more complicated over at GQ:

Oooooof. Tough break there, Jay Willis.

Welp, it’s one of those days, folks pic.twitter.com/ZJIVRbePKn — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) November 2, 2017

Guess so!

It’s the subtle distinctions that get you. https://t.co/fwkY3uCqzA — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 2, 2017

Every time.

LMAO — Mike Lieber (@mlonpolitics) November 2, 2017

Lmao..this is exactly what just happened while reading this pic.twitter.com/ICAGB9X5g2 — Frank (@tankknarf) November 2, 2017

This is an all time correction. Literal lol at “probably” https://t.co/BwdLfDeSg5 — Michael (@torriangray) November 2, 2017

"Probably related to the fact the Las Vegas shooter is dead. We regret the error" omg 😂😂 https://t.co/Ij9AykuGDl — lauren 🍀☘️🇮🇪 (@LilMissRightie) November 2, 2017

We want to frame that correction.

My god that is beautiful. @GQMagazine — Zed Eleven 🕚 (@TheZed11) November 2, 2017

It should be taught at universities.

holy shit how does this keep happening pic.twitter.com/wyEK6pymbf — aging mcr fan (@fatmanatee) November 2, 2017

Asked, and answered: