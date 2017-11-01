Laura Loomer, ladies and gentlemen:

I'm late to the NYPD press conference because I couldn't find a non Muslim cab or @Uber @lyft driver for over 30 min! This is insanity. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs. pic.twitter.com/UV0DOikmJy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

As if Laura knew anything about decency.

Right next to press pool where #ISIS attack took place, there's a school. 5 yr olds are playing outside. Ppl acting like nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/z7T9oIxYq3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

As @HillaryClinton once said, "our children are watching." Is this the scenery you want your kids to see when they are playing? #ISIS https://t.co/Woj05v6gP8 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

SPOTTED: Federal Bureau of Islam on scene of NYC #ISIS attack. What would we ever do without these highly competent investigators? 🙄 @FBI pic.twitter.com/TWsndHo0YE — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

WTF?

It is very alarming to see how offended liberals get when someone criticizes Islam and terrorists. They have chosen Islam over US. https://t.co/fyTbkJgtsV — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Laura’s must be extra-alarmed to find out it’s not just liberals offended by her bigotry:

jfc she is amazingly bigoted. pic.twitter.com/NulJo4qbbd — dtn44 (@dtn44) November 1, 2017

Noting when a terrorist says "Allahu Akbar" isn't racist. THIS is racist. https://t.co/f326F9cnTf — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 1, 2017

But yeah, women in hijab should be confined to their homes after a terrorist attack they didn’t have anything to do with. BRILLIANT. https://t.co/bDZRJ6xoKS — Heather (@hboulware) November 1, 2017

They verified your account with a typo in your last name? #Looner https://t.co/Q8tSIGT4ai — Mike (@ThePantau) November 1, 2017

It's like she's trying to parody a dumbass on the right https://t.co/U0qyC61M2X — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 1, 2017

You are literally too stupid to parody https://t.co/E05mhrQT7z — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2017

It takes talent to be both this bigoted and this dumb when it comes to attempting to spread your bigotry. pic.twitter.com/yih1qRpr51 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 1, 2017

Funniest part is that she's obviously making it up just to be a bigot (anyone believe she waved off cab after cab b/c she saw a beard?) https://t.co/F9oBlUfw3Y — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 1, 2017

Stop being an ignorant twat. https://t.co/BiYPJH7MEU — Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) November 1, 2017

tfw you discriminate yourself out of work https://t.co/3iKwZp4MTU — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 1, 2017

This tweet is disgusting. You should be ashamed. — Matt Lancaster (@Mattlan12) November 1, 2017

You're sick in the head. Please get yourself checked. — M Hasham Wajih (@Hasham619) November 1, 2017

fucking hell Loomer, the state of you. just have a little think about what you're saying. — ~Muri Singh~ (@JuicyJitsu) November 1, 2017

You are an ignorant monster. — CatherineNacolMcCoin (@catherinemccoin) November 1, 2017

Jesus Christ lady, you need help. — Erika (@kanjymyhoorbru) November 1, 2017

Wow, what an absolutely despicable excuse for a human being you are. Pathetic doesn't even begin… — Haydn Webley (@haydn_webley) November 1, 2017

That's OK, it can go on without you at no cost, as can all of human existence https://t.co/LmQcoaBkON — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 1, 2017