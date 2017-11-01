Laura Loomer, ladies and gentlemen:
I'm late to the NYPD press conference because I couldn't find a non Muslim cab or @Uber @lyft driver for over 30 min! This is insanity.
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs. pic.twitter.com/UV0DOikmJy
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this.
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
As if Laura knew anything about decency.
Right next to press pool where #ISIS attack took place, there's a school. 5 yr olds are playing outside. Ppl acting like nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/z7T9oIxYq3
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
As @HillaryClinton once said, "our children are watching." Is this the scenery you want your kids to see when they are playing? #ISIS https://t.co/Woj05v6gP8
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
SPOTTED: Federal Bureau of Islam on scene of NYC #ISIS attack. What would we ever do without these highly competent investigators? 🙄 @FBI pic.twitter.com/TWsndHo0YE
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
WTF?
It is very alarming to see how offended liberals get when someone criticizes Islam and terrorists.
They have chosen Islam over US. https://t.co/fyTbkJgtsV
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
Laura’s must be extra-alarmed to find out it’s not just liberals offended by her bigotry:
jfc she is amazingly bigoted. pic.twitter.com/NulJo4qbbd
— dtn44 (@dtn44) November 1, 2017
Noting when a terrorist says "Allahu Akbar" isn't racist. THIS is racist. https://t.co/f326F9cnTf
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 1, 2017
But yeah, women in hijab should be confined to their homes after a terrorist attack they didn’t have anything to do with. BRILLIANT. https://t.co/bDZRJ6xoKS
— Heather (@hboulware) November 1, 2017
They verified your account with a typo in your last name? #Looner https://t.co/Q8tSIGT4ai
— Mike (@ThePantau) November 1, 2017
It's like she's trying to parody a dumbass on the right https://t.co/U0qyC61M2X
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 1, 2017
You are literally too stupid to parody https://t.co/E05mhrQT7z
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2017
It takes talent to be both this bigoted and this dumb when it comes to attempting to spread your bigotry. pic.twitter.com/yih1qRpr51
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 1, 2017
Funniest part is that she's obviously making it up just to be a bigot (anyone believe she waved off cab after cab b/c she saw a beard?) https://t.co/F9oBlUfw3Y
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 1, 2017
You're a one-star sort of person. https://t.co/WcToN58zXv
— Zombialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 1, 2017
Stop being an ignorant twat. https://t.co/BiYPJH7MEU
— Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) November 1, 2017
tfw you discriminate yourself out of work https://t.co/3iKwZp4MTU
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 1, 2017
This tweet is disgusting. You should be ashamed.
— Matt Lancaster (@Mattlan12) November 1, 2017
You're sick in the head. Please get yourself checked.
— M Hasham Wajih (@Hasham619) November 1, 2017
fucking hell Loomer, the state of you. just have a little think about what you're saying.
— ~Muri Singh~ (@JuicyJitsu) November 1, 2017
You are an ignorant monster.
— CatherineNacolMcCoin (@catherinemccoin) November 1, 2017
Jesus Christ lady, you need help.
— Erika (@kanjymyhoorbru) November 1, 2017
Wow, what an absolutely despicable excuse for a human being you are. Pathetic doesn't even begin…
— Haydn Webley (@haydn_webley) November 1, 2017
That's OK, it can go on without you at no cost, as can all of human existence https://t.co/LmQcoaBkON
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 1, 2017
Either stop ridiculous tweets like this or get off our side. Signed, Conservatives Everywhere.
— Sharby (@LSNortheast) November 1, 2017