If you’ll recall, yesterday, sitting Congresswoman AOC accused Ted Cruz of attempted murder:
I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.
Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.
In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021
Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy was understandably disgusted by AOC’s tweet. So much so that he sent a letter about it to Nancy Pelosi:
.@RepChipRoy sends letter to Speaker Pelosi demanding @AOC apologize for “effectively accusing” @tedcruz of murder.
“If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” he writes.
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 29, 2021
Full @chiproytx letter demanding apology from @AOC for accusing @tedcruz of murder: pic.twitter.com/rYTmeaE2OH
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 29, 2021