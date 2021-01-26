Donald Trump may be out of the White House, but a Washington Post journalist’s job is never done.

Remember COVID-19? Remember the daily death tolls that have suddenly gone missing from journalist twitter feeds? https://t.co/aK9FEziOlG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2021

It’s a pain in the butt to keep track of daily COVID19 death tolls when your main job is to crap on conservatives:

Opinion: Transgender ban lifted. Tubman on the $20. It’s a hard time for conservatives. https://t.co/92D8bx54uY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 26, 2021

It’s a hard time for conservatives because … Harriet Tubman?

Just let Paul Waldman explain:

A good portion of the people who voted for Trump when he promised to “Make America Great Again” did so because he was appealing to their sense of loss, the idea that America’s present is different from the past of their childhoods, a past to which they wanted to return. It was about race, and language, and resistance to change, and yes, even about economic anxiety.

They’re now very unhappy, and they’re going to keep feeling these symbolic blows as the news tells them that they’re not in charge and that America is moving in a direction they don’t like. It’s going to make them mad. But the right thing for Democrats to tell them is: We understand your feelings. We get why you don’t like this. But we’re doing it anyway. You’ll get used to it.

Conservatives may be having a difficult time right now (Waldman is apparently unaware that many conservatives also had a difficult time with Donald Trump), but it’s not because of stuff like transgendered troops and it’s definitely not because of Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

Having difficulty seeing why honoring an American heroine like Harriet Tubman would be controversial for anyone- why is this “hard for Conservatives“? — KLG_Va (@kgillespie731) January 26, 2021

It's not. That's why there are zero references cited in the article. — J (@1000Steps) January 26, 2021

Or, rather, there might as well be zero references. Because this is all the supporting evidence Waldman could come up with:

This is the evidence provided in this article for this Tubman claim. https://t.co/4ONDPJWy5e pic.twitter.com/EIWe8ttrwq — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 26, 2021

In other words, Waldman is full of crap.

Probably one of the weirdest grafs I have ever read. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 26, 2021

And yet, it will be taken seriously by people who take the Washington Post seriously.

God forbid Real Journalists™ like Paul Waldman actually take the time to familiarize themselves with the subjects on which they’re supposedly experts.

I don't know a single conservative who was opposed to this. What a weird headline. pic.twitter.com/tzK9X3fb5s — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) January 25, 2021

I know a lot of conservatives who were on board with Tubman on the $20. https://t.co/9uQ0Zj3i3k — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 26, 2021

Unlike Paul Waldman, Amy Curtis actually has a basis for her claim:

And there are lots more where those came from.

Crikey, you guys aren't even trying. You: cOnSeRvAtIvEs DoN't WaNt TuBmAn Reality, from 6 years ago: https://t.co/K3s8w8RJVb — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 26, 2021

Uh. Every conservative I know is good with Tubman on the $20 instead of racist Democrat Andrew Jackson. Also, she was pro-2A. https://t.co/TorfqBurup — RBe (@RBPundit) January 26, 2021

I think whoever wrote this may need to expand their circle. Conservatives would LOVE to see Tubman on the $20 bill — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) January 26, 2021

I'm a conservative who fully supports Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. I don't know a single conservative opposed to it. https://t.co/inw5chpwCK — Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) January 26, 2021

Well, that makes sense, as Waldman clearly didn’t talk to a single conservative before deciding how conservatives feel.

Crack reporting from the "DeMoCrACy DiEs In DaRkNeSs" rag who missed conservatives cheering Tubman going on the $20 since the idea was raised. https://t.co/fvPZk1Qw1z — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 26, 2021

It’s a hard time for WaPo journalists who have their heads up their own butts.