Donald Trump may be out of the White House, but a Washington Post journalist’s job is never done.

It’s a pain in the butt to keep track of daily COVID19 death tolls when your main job is to crap on conservatives:

It’s a hard time for conservatives because … Harriet Tubman?

Just let Paul Waldman explain:

A good portion of the people who voted for Trump when he promised to “Make America Great Again” did so because he was appealing to their sense of loss, the idea that America’s present is different from the past of their childhoods, a past to which they wanted to return. It was about race, and language, and resistance to change, and yes, even about economic anxiety.

They’re now very unhappy, and they’re going to keep feeling these symbolic blows as the news tells them that they’re not in charge and that America is moving in a direction they don’t like. It’s going to make them mad. But the right thing for Democrats to tell them is: We understand your feelings. We get why you don’t like this. But we’re doing it anyway. You’ll get used to it.

Conservatives may be having a difficult time right now (Waldman is apparently unaware that many conservatives also had a difficult time with Donald Trump), but it’s not because of stuff like transgendered troops and it’s definitely not because of Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

Or, rather, there might as well be zero references. Because this is all the supporting evidence Waldman could come up with:

In other words, Waldman is full of crap.

And yet, it will be taken seriously by people who take the Washington Post seriously.

God forbid Real Journalists™ like Paul Waldman actually take the time to familiarize themselves with the subjects on which they’re supposedly experts.

Unlike Paul Waldman, Amy Curtis actually has a basis for her claim:

And there are lots more where those came from.

Well, that makes sense, as Waldman clearly didn’t talk to a single conservative before deciding how conservatives feel.

It’s a hard time for WaPo journalists who have their heads up their own butts.

