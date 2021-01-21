You thought kids were woke before? Wait’ll you get a load of them during Joe Biden’s administration.

They’re hitting the ground running:

Before anyone asks, it’s not a Photoshop:

Politics are great! Kids are great! Put them together, and you’ve got something extra-great!

Trending

Epic.

Yes!

Extra-great and totally believable.

Seriously, why do people do this? Nobody believes it’s genuine. It just looks desperate.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childreninaugural addressInauguration DayInauguration speechJoe Bidenkidssoopermexicanunitywoke