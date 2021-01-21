You thought kids were woke before? Wait’ll you get a load of them during Joe Biden’s administration.

They’re hitting the ground running:

You knew it was out there. I found it for you. The "my five year old learned civility from Joe Biden's #inauguration speech" tweet. You're welcome. https://t.co/gosIOdTX8b pic.twitter.com/p9hb3rOvVk — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) January 21, 2021

Before anyone asks, it’s not a Photoshop:

My 5-year-old watched parts of the inauguration speech while playing in the living room and now one of his favorite stuffed animals is making a speech to all of the other toys about how they need to play together and treat each other nicely. LOL! #Kids #InaugurationDay — Barbi Honeycutt, PhD (@BarbiHoneycutt) January 20, 2021

Politics are great! Kids are great! Put them together, and you’ve got something extra-great!

Epic parenting. — heather dudman (@HeatherDudman) January 21, 2021

Epic.

Yes!

Extra-great and totally believable.

Of all the things that didn’t happen this didn’t happen the most. https://t.co/q3XPzFkkA7 — Resistance Bare (Thought Criminal) (@running_bare) January 21, 2021

Seriously, why do people do this? Nobody believes it’s genuine. It just looks desperate.