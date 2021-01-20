We missed this when it originally appeared at WaPo a week ago. Thank goodness that WaPo national political reporter Matt Viser brought it back out for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration:

Joe and Beau used to watch an eagle soar by the dock. Now, when Biden steps to a lectern, he will be greeted by a presidential seal. It features as its most prominent symbol a bald eagle, a reminder both of what he has accomplished and what he has lost.https://t.co/KePRDZKmFf — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 20, 2021

Wow.

Are you serious with this? — Hooch Investment Research (@barrelproving) January 20, 2021

Damn straight, he’s serious!

Viser writes:

During his victory speech on Nov. 7, the night he was projected as the presidential winner, Biden said he had been thinking about the hymn “On Eagle’s Wings,” and the faith that sustains him. The hymn, he said, gives him solace — and he hoped it would give a suffering country solace, too. What Biden did not say was that he and an ailing Beau used to sit on his dock and watch an eagle soar past. The night his son died, Biden watched the eagle circle several times before flying away. Now, when Biden steps to a lectern, he will be greeted by a presidential seal. It features as its most prominent symbol a bald eagle, a reminder both of what he has accomplished and what he has lost, the whys of life and destiny.

Look, Fat. Joe Biden is deeper than we thought.

I love erotic fanfichttps://t.co/2ej2Sl09Ng — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 20, 2021

Don’t we all?

The Joe Biden fan fiction is getting just a little tiresome and he’s not even president yet. https://t.co/045C4Y85Me — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 20, 2021

Just wait til he’s been in office for a few weeks.

Joe and Beau are Romulus and Remus and Biden is father Jupiter and journos are the priests but you already knew that wtf is this https://t.co/F3BOYFJ9bN — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) January 20, 2021

C’mon, man!

Dude. Keep it in your pants. https://t.co/Nd5mujmkQw — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) January 20, 2021

Please put your pants back on. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 20, 2021

Y’all aren’t even gonna pretend to be objective are you? I’m actually glad—thanks for not gaslighting us into some farcical play at being a reporter. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 20, 2021

So.much.journalisming. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) January 20, 2021

Amazing the journalism today versus last 4 years. There is a reason why the media is so disliked — Brian Rairdon (@tennbrian1) January 20, 2021