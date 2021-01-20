Gawd, can you guys believe there are still people out there who think that Joe Biden stole the presidential election from Donald Trump? Moreover, people with significant platforms, like Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs? No one on the Left would ever use their platform to spread widely debunked stolen-election conspiracy theories.

And now, on a totally unrelated note, let’s check in on MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

Joy Reid reiterates the Russia conspiracy theory, saying he was never legitimately elected in 2016 because Trump was installed not by the Electoral College or the voters, but by Russia and Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/oqS9lHqrsl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

Oh.

Hey @Jack fair is fair Brother — Bone Michaels (@BoneFM) January 20, 2021

It’s obscene that two and a half months after the 2020 presidential election, people continue to insist that Donald Trump was robbed. People who spout such craziness deserve to be censored on social media as well as by the mainstream media. Or so we’re repeatedly told by our truth-loving betters.

But insisting that Russia stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump’s behalf is totally fine. Joy Reid won’t be suspended from Twitter. She won’t be flagged with “this claim is disputed” tags. She’ll get to keep her MSNBC show, just like she did after she claimed that her blog was hacked by time-traveling anti-Semitic homophobes.

@TwitterSupport I thought we flagged disinformation? — Zach (@zwatson18) January 20, 2021

I thought Twitter was supposed to remove misinformation — Adam Safianow (@AdamSafianow) January 20, 2021

@jack any reason this isn't tagged as false or misleading? — Fact Checker #13 (@bigdavebalt) January 20, 2021

There’s gotta be a reason …

How does she remain employed? Honest question — John Strobel (@johnw46) January 20, 2021

Honest answer: she’s more equal than her counterparts on the Right.

Cable news is propaganda They are hired to lie to you, Joy Reid is the same as Hannity… They're cancer https://t.co/ZWHzXySDsq — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump didn’t kill the media; the media killed the media.