Gawd, can you guys believe there are still people out there who think that Joe Biden stole the presidential election from Donald Trump? Moreover, people with significant platforms, like Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs? No one on the Left would ever use their platform to spread widely debunked stolen-election conspiracy theories.

And now, on a totally unrelated note, let’s check in on MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

Oh.

It’s obscene that two and a half months after the 2020 presidential election, people continue to insist that Donald Trump was robbed. People who spout such craziness deserve to be censored on social media as well as by the mainstream media. Or so we’re repeatedly told by our truth-loving betters.

But insisting that Russia stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump’s behalf is totally fine. Joy Reid won’t be suspended from Twitter. She won’t be flagged with “this claim is disputed” tags. She’ll get to keep her MSNBC show, just like she did after she claimed that her blog was hacked by time-traveling anti-Semitic homophobes.

There’s gotta be a reason …

Honest answer: she’s more equal than her counterparts on the Right.

Donald Trump didn’t kill the media; the media killed the media.

