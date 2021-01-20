Today may be all about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but let’s not forget what Hillary Clinton has meant to America.

Fortunately, we won’t forget, thanks to all the people who are reminding us:

Can we just take one moment and note Hillary's dignity and class through the last four years and into today? — ilyseh (@ilyseh) January 20, 2021

Hell yes, we can. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 20, 2021

Hell yes, we can. Hillary Clinton has been nothing if not dignified and classy through the last four years.

Incredible. She’s top notch 👌🏾 — Francesca Hogi (@DearFranny) January 20, 2021

Amen! She was right about so many things. And yet has so much dignity. Thank you @HillaryClinton for your service! 🙏💕🇺🇸 — ⚓ Pray for Healing 💙🇺🇲 (@ILoveEmails) January 20, 2021

The last four years must have been a bitter pill to swallow. She's magnificent. — Jayne Dutra (@JayneDutra) January 20, 2021

I said the same thing to a friend. I’m sure it’s painful to attend these things, but here she is. — This Dog Has an Opinion (@mac9705) January 20, 2021

Smiling through the pain! What a warrior.

Yes. An inspiration through it all. — Civic Things (@CivicThings) January 20, 2021

Seeing @HillaryClinton today was good for my soul. She's a True Patriot and one Gutsy woman. — Bon (@herstory2017) January 20, 2021

More than a moment. That women is grace personified. — Heidi Timken (@HeidiTimken) January 20, 2021

She is such a well of wisdom. Hilary knew long before most of us exactly what HE was and she told us. — Sharon R. Wells (@goslarsharrey) January 20, 2021

one of the things that stood out most to me (aside from the historical events) was her head heald high, walking confidently into the space. yes, ma'am, she's a class act. — Dr. Katie Barnhill-Dilling (@barnhilldilling) January 20, 2021

Because she is the epitome of a strong resolute person who wanted the job of POTUS for what she could do with it in service to us & as an historical attainment, but did not require it as a determinant of her own self validation. — Susan (@suerum) January 20, 2021

Without question! Impeccable resolve and personal presentation. HRC would have been a GREAT President! — Hollis Key Jr (@JrHollis60) January 20, 2021

I do it in my heart every time I see her. And especially today. I sobbed. — Maureen We Won! Making America Greater 🇺🇸 (@MLGinFLA) January 20, 2021

Lotta sobbing today.

I became a babbling mess when she appeared so regally on screen. I'm glad my daughter is seeing in real time how I react to Hillary, Kamala, Michelle. I'm GIDDY. (Dr. Jill too!) — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) January 20, 2021

Rachel might want to see someone about that.

Wait, this wasn't parody?!? — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) January 20, 2021

These people are dead-serious. Which would be hilarious if it weren’t, you know, so pathetic.

Hahahaha pic.twitter.com/CxPqFz2EJv — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) January 20, 2021

OK, it’s still kind of hilarious.

But mostly pathetic.

I.

I just do not understand them. pic.twitter.com/HvKTAAAmkB — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2021

No. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 20, 2021

How much of the last four years are we ignoring to make this even slightly true? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) January 20, 2021