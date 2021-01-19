Don Winslow writes books for a living. And there’s nothing inherently wrong with that.

But in his particular case, it seems that it might’ve gone to his head. He seems to think he’s one of the heroes in some fictionalized version of reality:

Oh.

Trending

Well, then, in that case, be prepared to get ratted out by CITIZEN DETECTIVES:

We’ll certainly help spread word that Don Winslow is off his rocker.

Might want to get on this, Twitter.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Related:

‘Nothing whatsoever could go wrong’! Democrats’ popularity will definitely skyrocket if they go this route to fight domestic extremism

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: citizen detectivesdomestic terrorismdomestic terroristsDon WinslowDonald Trump