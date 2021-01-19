Don Winslow writes books for a living. And there’s nothing inherently wrong with that.

But in his particular case, it seems that it might’ve gone to his head. He seems to think he’s one of the heroes in some fictionalized version of reality:

NEW VIDEO #TrumpsNewArmy VOLUME UP On January 20th Donald Trump will no longer be The Commander in Chief. He will lose control of the U.S. Armed Forces and take control of a NEW ARMY. pic.twitter.com/59MHHaIegP — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 19, 2021

Oh.

This video is diabolical, painting millions of citizens, not only as disloyal to the nation–but as literal terrorists–as it attempts to draft the rest into fighting their neighbors in a civil war the filmmakers clearly desire. I stand with all patriots against this madness. https://t.co/yZZJDKuksi — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) January 19, 2021

Well, then, in that case, be prepared to get ratted out by CITIZEN DETECTIVES:

I'm calling for an AN ARMY OF CITIZEN DETECTIVES to FIGHT #TrumpsNewArmy of white supremacy. Will you help? Will you spread word? https://t.co/xrZaRP0Omd — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 19, 2021

We’ll certainly help spread word that Don Winslow is off his rocker.

Wow. Okay. One “army” vs another “army” = war bro thought we were going to turn the temperature DOWN https://t.co/1KSiww2f6B — Katie Pierantozzi (@KatiePierantozz) January 19, 2021

So hey @TwitterSafety, Trump saying he's not going to an inauguration is ban worthy but calling on people to inform and spy on their fellow citizens is A-OK? https://t.co/2KQsh6YkV3 — Flamenco (@Flamencotrr) January 19, 2021

I thought Twitter was going to be policing violent rhetoric and conspiracy theory stuff? https://t.co/hmXYlwRX1h — RBe (@RBPundit) January 19, 2021

Hey, @jack @TwitterSafety… found actual incitement of violence in case you're interested in enforcing your own rules at any point. https://t.co/MthHlFzUNq — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 19, 2021

Might want to get on this, Twitter.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

