Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been on quite a roll.

As we told you earlier, she slammed “racist” “apartheid state” Israel for leaving Palestinians like her grandmother to die by refusing them COVID19 vaccines, despite the fact that the Palestinian Authority refused Israel’s help.

Well, speaking of racist states, have you seen the state of our Legislative Branch? It’s racist AF. And you only need to look at Donald Trump to see it:

.@RashidaTlaib: If Trump weren’t white, he would have already been impeached “If it was somebody that looked like me, if it was Pres. Barack Obama, it would be no question that he would be held accountable and convicted” pic.twitter.com/zhfhyfUaSG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2021

Now, to be fair, Tlaib does acknowledge that Trump was impeached twice. But she appears convinced that the only reason that he hasn’t been convicted by the Senate is that he’s a white male.

Which is actually still quite stupid. Barack Obama got away with quite a lot, as we recall, despite Joe Biden’s insistence that the Obama administration reigned for eight scandal-free years.

Does @RashidaTlaib not know that President Obama wasn't impeached? https://t.co/3bZjUSTK7l — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 19, 2021

And Rashida Tlaib hasn’t been held to account by her own party for setting bigoted and anti-Semitic fires and then pouring on the gasoline.

Empirical claim based off a hypothetical incident. What’s the word for that? — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀🌹 (@_mattstock_) January 19, 2021

We’d ask to see her work, but the insane scrawling of someone as unhinged as Rashida Tlaib would be way too difficult to read.

Such hateful, small-minded people trapped by their own extremism and bigotry. https://t.co/dc8lc6oZGt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 19, 2021

This is such garbage and she’s equally to blame for the dysfunction and combativeness we see in Washington today. https://t.co/kFNc63YDwV — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) January 19, 2021

The pride of Michigan!

Michigan is not sending its best or brightest — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 19, 2021