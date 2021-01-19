Scott Shapiro is Charles F. Southmayd Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy at Yale Law School.

But more importantly than that, he’s a flaming nutjob.

Seriously. He’s got this creepy fixation on Richard Grenell. Specifically Grenell’s Twitter follower count:

In honor of Trump's last day, I will track the declining ratio of @RichardGrenell's twitter followers to mine. Two weeks ago, it was roughly 14:1. At 9:52 EST –> 12.0565656566 more followers Updated on the hour. Aiming to hit 11 by inauguration. Please help me meet my goal. — Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021

Amazing progress: At 10:52 EST –> 12.0060362173 We are SO close to our goal of 11 times Richard Grennel's followers to mine. As I gain more followers, Grenell becomes more censored and silenced. Please keep it up. https://t.co/EwMMq4Thh5 — Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021

Whoa: At 11:58 EST –> 11.9202652499 We are now under 12 times the number of followers, but if you round up, you still get 12. Let's make it to 11.@benjaminwittes's goal is parity. If I reach parity, I will sing "Imagine" again. https://t.co/Y88LAPhFro — Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021

09:52 EST –> 12.0565656566

10:52 EST –> 12.0060362173

11:58 EST –> 11.9202652499 12:57 EST –> 11.475 I can feel myself get stronger as the #MAGA power drains from @RichardGrenell's account. Thank you for all of your help. Another update in an hour https://t.co/CfGYuXQTs5 — Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021

UPDATE: 12:56 EST –> 11.3526345825 The system is definitely working. https://t.co/dMeW7SAy5x — Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021

Definitely sounds like someone who should be helping to mold the minds of future lawyers.

OnlyFans thot, but for twitter followers. https://t.co/bdhxp2s5Rf — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 19, 2021

How old are you? — Natasha (@MaxiEmpire) January 19, 2021

How desperate are you folks? This is not healthy. You sincerely need to seek some professional help. I'm concerned for some of you. https://t.co/BMDeNsTNoI — Sandpit Heathen Plebe (@rev_entertain) January 19, 2021

I’m embarrassed for you https://t.co/oC3nQUbwsE — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) January 19, 2021

We all are.

Research shows that it is IMPOSSIBLE to have a more pathetic existence. https://t.co/ydTpmjcqHK — G, Esq. (@Sock_Czar) January 19, 2021

According to our calculations, that’s accurate.

Have you tried getting a life? — eric (@eriContrarian) January 19, 2021

if this is how you spend your day, it might be time to rethink your life — Jon Sticha (@jonsticha) January 19, 2021

Apparently that’s all Scott does:

I'm a philosopher. Rethinking my life is my job. https://t.co/p2kajhyG1U — Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021

OK, well, he sucks at that job, too.