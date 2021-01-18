You know what we don’t have enough of lately? Truly terrible ideas.

So thank you, Daily Beast, for helping to unleash this one:

More from Jeff Stein:

What we had here was a failure to communicate. Again, on January 6—years after numerous investigations and study commissions picked apart the intelligence failures leading up to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Last week, America’s security agencies were again caught flat footed when another kind of militant wave, this time pro-Trump fanatics, stormed and trashed the citadel of American democracy, nearly executing what al-Qaeda had failed to do, destroy the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats in Congress are teeing up another round of investigations and commissions to get to the bottom of the January 6 insurrection, which will almost certainly revisit the thorny question of whether the U.S. needs an independent counter-subversion agency to infiltrate and neutralize armed domestic extremists, who are now threatening more attacks on or around the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It’s deja vu all over again. In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, blue ribbon commissions stumbled all over each other to find out what went wrong, with all of them coming to more or less the same conclusions: U.S. intelligence was awash in reports on al-Qaeda, but “too often failed…to appreciate its collective significance in terms of a probable terrorist attack,” as the joint report of the House and Senate intelligence committees put it.

All find echoes in the events surrounding January 6. None dare say “wake-up call” or “lessons learned”—there’s been far too many of them over the decades. But one response to the 9/11 tragedy may well get renewed attention after the Capitol assault—especially if armed white nationalists are successful in carrying out more attacks in the coming days and weeks: The call for a secret police.

Now, to be fair, Stein doesn’t necessarily endorse this idea. He’s just, you know, putting out there. And for what it’s worth, he’s not the first to entertain it:

Trending

Yeah, this all sounds very promising.

Definitely not.

Maybe you don’t have to.

Welp.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaCapitol riotsDaily Beastdomestic spy agenciesdomestic surveillanceextremismFBIIntelligenceJeff SteinJeremy BashMartin Luther King Jr.spyingsurveillanceUnited Stateswhite supremacists