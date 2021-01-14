Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is very comfortable with his decision to ban Donald Trump. After all, while Jack’s all for free speech, that speech must be curbed if it’s used to spread lies that can have a harmful global impact. It’s all about fostering “healthy conversation.”

And what’s healthier than helping to whitewash genocide?

Where’s the “misinformation” or “this claim is disputed” tag? It’s gotta be there somewhere, right? Are we just missing it, or … ?

Well, Jack? Is he?

Oh yes. Definitely.

Tags: ChinaChinese propagandaigenocideJack DorseyLijian ZhaotwitterUighursUyghursXinjiang