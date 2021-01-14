Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is very comfortable with his decision to ban Donald Trump. After all, while Jack’s all for free speech, that speech must be curbed if it’s used to spread lies that can have a harmful global impact. It’s all about fostering “healthy conversation.”

And what’s healthier than helping to whitewash genocide?

The Xinjiang-related measures announced by the UK & Canada are based on nothing but lies & disinformation. Their erroneous decisions must be withdrawn. There are NO “camps”, NO “1 million Uyghurs detained” & NO “forced labor” in Xinjiang. pic.twitter.com/cruNOvdRPO — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) January 13, 2021

Where’s the “misinformation” or “this claim is disputed” tag? It’s gotta be there somewhere, right? Are we just missing it, or … ?

"There are NO “camps”, NO “1 million Uyghurs detained” & NO “forced labor” in Xinjiang." – China government account I assume there is no label on this tweet simply because @TwitterSafety can't decide on the exact wording for ">this tweet is a freaking crap propaganda lie<". https://t.co/69BwEff4wf pic.twitter.com/7it9PmLJq4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 14, 2021

Well, Jack? Is he?

I'm sure some rando schmuck who was banned for believing the election was stolen is more dangerous than the Chicom tyranny's propaganda ministry https://t.co/RCAaprp8nK — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 14, 2021

Oh yes. Definitely.