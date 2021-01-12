Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson has passed away. He was 87.

Just In: Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who helped turn Las Vegas into a convention capital and was one of the most prolific donors in conservative politics, died Monday night at the age of 87 from complications related to non-Hodkin’s Lymphoma. — NPR (@NPR) January 12, 2021

Sheldon Adelson said he couldn’t be a “rags to riches story” because his family couldn’t even afford rags. He died last night as the 38th richest person in the world. His remarkable life from newspaper boy, to trade show founder, to world gaming mogul https://t.co/Xj2sAhqmvw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2021

It’s impossible to fully capture what a titan Sheldon Adelson was in every aspect of life. He was a genuine Horacio Alger story who pioneered his industry and changed Las Vegas. He was as selfless and philanthropic as anyone I’ve ever met. He was a hero. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 12, 2021

Sheldon Adelson’s life represents the best of the American dream. Susan and I send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as the world mourns his passing. pic.twitter.com/QkL60v7iOE — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 12, 2021

But some people out there don’t believe that his passing is one to be mourned. You know, because Republican.

People like leftist organizer and former Jewish Voice for Peace executive director Rebecca Vilkomerson:

A present for my birthday https://t.co/Hqn6FQuraU — Rebecca Vilkomerson (@RVilkomerson) January 12, 2021

Nice, huh?

At least she’s got plenty of company:

Amazing how much trash a death of another human can bring to a surface pic.twitter.com/m2STvFBkBy — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) January 12, 2021

It’s a veritable sea of trash:

Many have bad judgment, but if you’re Sheldon Adelson and spend $100-million+ exercising that judgment… prepare to be judged pic.twitter.com/QsanjGN4QJ — Graeme Wood (@gcaw) January 12, 2021

Rest in piss to Sheldon Adelson you old dead bitch — luke oneil (@lukeoneil47) January 12, 2021

And these are barely even scratching the surface.

So next time someone tries to tell you that the Left has a monopoly on decency and compassion, show them this.