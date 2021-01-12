Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson has passed away. He was 87.

Trending

But some people out there don’t believe that his passing is one to be mourned. You know, because Republican.

People like leftist organizer and former Jewish Voice for Peace executive director Rebecca Vilkomerson:

Nice, huh?

At least she’s got plenty of company:

It’s a veritable sea of trash:

And these are barely even scratching the surface.

So next time someone tries to tell you that the Left has a monopoly on decency and compassion, show them this.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deathhateSheldon Adelson