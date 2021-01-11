Andrew Cuomo is on quite a roll today.

Earlier, he warned New Yorkers that if they want a shot at a COVID19 vaccine, they need to make an appointment because thanks to the federal government and not at all to Andrew Cuomo himself, vaccines are in limited supply:

All vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Due to limited supply from the federal government, all New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient when scheduling appointments. Do not show up to any vaccination site without an appointment—you will not get the vaccine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

And then, during his State of the State Address, he dropped this little nugget:

We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

There’s that bold leadership we’ve come to expect from Andrew Cuomo! He never disappoints.

this guy wrote a book about how great he handled the pandemic months ago and then won an emmy https://t.co/QLgwxaMPaI — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 11, 2021

It’s almost as if he didn’t deserve all the accolades he’s gotten.

Republicans have only been saying this for a year now. — Phi (@philllosoraptor) January 11, 2021

Cuomo today vs. two months ago. Quite the change, @NYGovCuomo. pic.twitter.com/USv1s9RwbT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 11, 2021

I have been assured that this assertion is tantamount to murdering grandma but since he won an Emmy I guess it’s fine https://t.co/x89R5FExdz — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 11, 2021

So you’re saying you want grandma to die so you can get a hot meal and a haircut? https://t.co/57QdNe3Sgs — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) January 11, 2021

When we said that you accused us of wanting to murder the elderly (something which you are actually guilty of) https://t.co/ZmMN1GD5xY — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 11, 2021

you’re the reason. don’t you dare try to pretend like you didn’t tell the media that if businesses opened people would die. YOU DID THIS. ny was on life support and you killed it. i hope voters remember. — laura (@fancythis) January 11, 2021

Well, yes. But to be fair, Andrew Cuomo has never shown any interest in self-awareness. It’s unreasonable of us to expect it from him this late in the game.

Did you get hacked? — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) January 11, 2021

Yeah WTF? I mean, I welcome this, if legit, but this is a total about face that requires explanation for the sudden change of heart. — angel hair and parm (@angelhairparm) January 11, 2021

We’d certainly like to hear one.

just because trump is off twitter doesn't mean you have to take his place immediately — himboist (@kamilumin) January 11, 2021

This does sound familiar, doesn’t it?

Is @TwitterSupport going to ban this account for giving the password over to Donald Trump? https://t.co/lZ805YQtYy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 11, 2021

didn’t realize you gave your Twitter login to President Trump — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 11, 2021

Snort.

Unbelievable. That’s a hell of a pivot. What changed? — Nick Palmisciano (@Ranger_Up) January 11, 2021

Sure is.

Anyway, there’s a lesson to be learned here:

You either die a lockdown hero or you live long enough to turn into Ron DeSantis https://t.co/di04FdiU99 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 11, 2021

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.