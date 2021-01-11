Yesterday, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss wondered aloud why Melania Trump hadn’t weighed in on last week’s violence at the Capitol:

Joy Reid reminded him that Melania just doesn’t care:

Well, for what it’s worth, the First Lady released a statement earlier today:

And while the statement does leave quite a bit to be desired, it seems safe to say that there’s nothing Melania Trump could have written that would have satisfied Steve Schmidt:

Trending

That’s a very thoughtful and reasonable take on the situation, Steve.

Is that what Steve is doing? Speaking truth to power? Or is he just making an ass of himself?

Well, to be fair, the Lincoln Project thinks those two are one and the same.

That’s because it takes a very serious person to get hung up on something like this, of all possible things to get hung up on.

Unconscionable!

Deport her!

Eradicated!

That might be the biggest problem.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: joy reidMelania TrumpRose GardenSteve Schmidt