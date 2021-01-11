Yesterday, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss wondered aloud why Melania Trump hadn’t weighed in on last week’s violence at the Capitol:

Where is the outgoing First Lady? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 10, 2021

Joy Reid reminded him that Melania just doesn’t care:

She really doesn't care, remember? Last we checked she was photographing rugs while the capitol fell. https://t.co/a5scz34Cxt — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 10, 2021

Well, for what it’s worth, the First Lady released a statement earlier today:

And while the statement does leave quite a bit to be desired, it seems safe to say that there’s nothing Melania Trump could have written that would have satisfied Steve Schmidt:

She is as bad as him. Her name is Trump. She destroyed the Rose Garden in the name of her vanity. She is the worst First Lady in American History. She is a Trump, in every way. https://t.co/T8yEtO7nBr — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 11, 2021

That’s a very thoughtful and reasonable take on the situation, Steve.

Every single member of the Lincoln Project has spoken truth to power for 2 years. And today is no exception. https://t.co/iuwZANHrxp — Raosnaps (@raosnaps) January 11, 2021

Is that what Steve is doing? Speaking truth to power? Or is he just making an ass of himself?

Well, to be fair, the Lincoln Project thinks those two are one and the same.

Bad Take Steve is at it again. https://t.co/w8oFYE5oF6 — aprïl. navium exuro. (@hyacinthgrrl) January 11, 2021

*she destroyed the Rose Garden* Oh she did not you pinhead https://t.co/IOSKMFbLQ3 — kiscica (dühös) (@katearthsis) January 11, 2021

GP She literally restored the Rose Garden to Jackie Kennedy's 1962 plans. You're a "conservative" who has a problem with honoring history? https://t.co/rJJgu82I2i — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 11, 2021

This stupidity again? Melania took it back to the 1962 design. I find this AD article informative, though, to be fair, that may be because I agree with the criticisms.https://t.co/SUw8THXYUl https://t.co/hN0dBL8NEM — alexandriabrown, Darth Sugartits (@alexthechick) January 11, 2021

very serious people are still complaining about the Rose Garden redesign https://t.co/gCk5GBhJhv — cc (@cc_fla) January 11, 2021

That’s because it takes a very serious person to get hung up on something like this, of all possible things to get hung up on.

I want the Rose Garden restored! What Melania did was unconscionable! — Lane Zane (@LaneZane1) January 11, 2021

Unconscionable!

Deport her worthless ass https://t.co/LsZzprjvJr — Linda Turner (@LindaTu79950678) January 11, 2021

Deport her!

The entire trump crime family needs to be eradicated. https://t.co/vxM3CSY2Bw — DemocracyForAmerica (@tonyrockwell) January 11, 2021

Eradicated!

one problem with the Trump era is people being dialed up to 11 the entire time — cc (@cc_fla) January 11, 2021

That might be the biggest problem.