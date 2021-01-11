It feels like only last month when AOC was defending violent protests.

Probably because it was, in fact, last month:

The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

The people who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week fancied themselves “activists” of sorts. They definitely wanted policy changes.

And yet, AOC’s take on them is completely different:

.@AOC: "We came close to half of the House nearly dying on Wednesday..” pic.twitter.com/n3Kk3ZKmyz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2021

We have no doubt she was scared. We would’ve been terrified. But “half of the House nearly dying” seems like maybe an exaggeration.

A little over the top don’t ya think? — Keeper of Fruit Loops💋 (@KeyprOFruitLoop) January 11, 2021

That’s a bit of an overstatement — Winston Smith (@secondprspctive) January 10, 2021

Let’s just make this abundantly clear: we are in no way defending the actions of the rioters. They weren’t just protesters; they were actively seeking destruction and willing to stop at nothing to get it.

But the people looting businesses and burning down cities and killing people in the streets weren’t just “protesters,” either. They were doing a lot more than making people “uncomfortable.” So why does AOC condemn the former and encourage and celebrate the latter?

Yet you cheered riots on all summer — Danny (@Dannysj147) January 10, 2021

How about a little intellectual consistency for a change?