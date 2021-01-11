It feels like only last month when AOC was defending violent protests.

Probably because it was, in fact, last month:

The people who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week fancied themselves “activists” of sorts. They definitely wanted policy changes.

And yet, AOC’s take on them is completely different:

We have no doubt she was scared. We would’ve been terrified. But “half of the House nearly dying” seems like maybe an exaggeration.

Let’s just make this abundantly clear: we are in no way defending the actions of the rioters. They weren’t just protesters; they were actively seeking destruction and willing to stop at nothing to get it.

But the people looting businesses and burning down cities and killing people in the streets weren’t just “protesters,” either. They were doing a lot more than making people “uncomfortable.” So why does AOC condemn the former and encourage and celebrate the latter?

How about a little intellectual consistency for a change?

