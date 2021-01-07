Former Acting and Deputy CIA Director and current CBS News natsec contributor Michael Morell watched yesterday’s Capitol riots unfold, and there’s one thing that went through his mind:

"There is no doubt in my mind that if those were Black Lives Matter protesters yesterday breaking into the Capitol Building, there would be dozens and dozens of people dead today," Former CIA Acting and Deputy Director @MichaelJMorell tells @vladduthiersCBS pic.twitter.com/SehRPKlCP7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021

Is Morell disappointed that there aren’t dozens and dozens of dead Black Lives Matter protesters today? Because that’s kind of how this comes across. Morell apparently wants very badly for this to reveal some kind of racial truth.

So the body count from yesterday was racist? — Danny (@DannyPace) January 7, 2021

Not everything is a racial issue. But it’s pretty disturbing to see so many people who wish it were.

morell has "no doubt" black rioters would've been slaughtered by law enforcement officials in a city where no black rioters were slaughtered this summer? not even a tiny doubt? https://t.co/6Vmqhpya2Q — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 7, 2021

There were BLM riots all summer, including right there in D.C. Why didn't it happen then? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 7, 2021

Seeing a lot of this today and it's abject nonsense https://t.co/zT66Qhngup — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) January 7, 2021

It’s not just nonsense; it’s straight-up dangerous.

There were literally hundreds of BLM protests, many violent, this summer across the country including in Washington DC. I'm not aware of any protesters or rioters that were killed by police. This is pure demagoguery and promotes further hate & violence https://t.co/m8unE490Il — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 7, 2021

This comparison does so much damage. https://t.co/2oHJp8AnqQ — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 7, 2021

That’s by design.