Former Acting and Deputy CIA Director and current CBS News natsec contributor Michael Morell watched yesterday’s Capitol riots unfold, and there’s one thing that went through his mind:

Is Morell disappointed that there aren’t dozens and dozens of dead Black Lives Matter protesters today? Because that’s kind of how this comes across. Morell apparently wants very badly for this to reveal some kind of racial truth.

Not everything is a racial issue. But it’s pretty disturbing to see so many people who wish it were.

It’s not just nonsense; it’s straight-up dangerous.

That’s by design.

