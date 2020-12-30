Last night, HuffPost senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery decided to use her years of journalistic training to dunk on Mike Pence for saying that “millions of Americans have been vaccinated” against COVID19, when, in fact, only millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID19.

Also, it's not true that "millions of Americans" have been vaccinated, which Pence surely knows. Roughly 2.1 million people have been vaccinated so far, per CDC. https://t.co/XCooSNoJIB — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 30, 2020

Since then, Bendery’s spent most of her time being dragged for her shameless hackery.

And speaking of gaslighting, here’s Jennifer this morning:

Morning! ☕️ To the 2.1M trolls I have heard from kindly telling me that 2.1M is "millions," of course it is, technically. Would I refer to a # barely over 2M is "millions" without citing the 2.1M? No. It misleads to suggest more, which I believe Pence is doing intentionally. https://t.co/2hb37xU3KH — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 30, 2020

Jennifer. Honey.

No, not technically. Factually. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 30, 2020

Technically this will be true only if she hears from 2.098 million more trollshttps://t.co/NxR6XiMWoQ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 30, 2020

Snort.

just incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/gjCgEcNHSO — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 30, 2020

“2.1M is "millions," of course it is, technically” You’re doing great! https://t.co/MCOZL2wigI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020

The original error was bad enough. To refuse to simply admit the error is even more embarrassing. https://t.co/fxAXxBh637 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 30, 2020

Not sure the person is capable of embarrassment. https://t.co/BJfBY1p6cL — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 30, 2020

“Stop being factual about the GOP fact I was trying to mock as a lie” is the most 2020 journo tweet ever. — Razor (@hale_razor) December 30, 2020

You don’t know how math or quotation marks work but at least you understand comedy. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020

Jennifer irl: pic.twitter.com/s0IMcU7Rwy — RaKell, the inappropriate (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) December 30, 2020

Just take this and move on with your day ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3MZmLmIFmU — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) December 30, 2020

GP Not content to be admit error and move on, Ms Bendery doubles down on the stupid. JB: "Oh, sure, it's *technically* millions but accuracy in language is totally misleading because millions necessary means *way* more than 2.1MM!" America: "You're stupid and arrogant." https://t.co/rDlYNCnbRp — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 30, 2020

Doesn’t matter what you would do. You’re supposed to be a reporter, not a communications consultant. 2.1 million is in fact “millions.” You could have just said “2.1 million have been vaccinated.” Instead you argued that “millions” had not. You were wrong. https://t.co/2n2Uudldmr — RBe (@RBPundit) December 30, 2020

Here @jbendery, let me show you: Real reporter: “Pence said millions had been vaccinated. 2.1 million people have been vaccinated to date.” You, fake reporter: “Pence said millions had been vaccinated. Not true. 2.1 Million have been vaccinated.” — RBe (@RBPundit) December 30, 2020

See, Jen? It’s easy if you try!

That was a lot of words to just say that you're dumb. https://t.co/D0tX6LCKKZ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 30, 2020

She managed to botch mathematics, grammar and English all in a single tweet. It’s a miracle of modern journalism brain. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020

Modern journalism brain is a helluva drug.

No one escapes the Curse of the Corn Cobhttps://t.co/39GU5qYZ0u — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 30, 2020

Especially journalists. So they might as well lean into it, huh?