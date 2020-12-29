Well, knock CNN over with a feather!

Nearly half a million people may have had Covid-19 in Wuhan, study shows. That's almost 10 times the official figure https://t.co/6jVDl1QuJ6 pic.twitter.com/l0Fcef34jp — CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2020

How is that even possible?

Are you implying that a totalitarian state with absolute control on media is lying? 😂 — Francesc G. V. (@Francesc_G_V) December 29, 2020

And it’s almost like … CNN was ready and willing to go along with it.

GASP! The CCP lied?! You mean their death toll could be exponentially higher as well? — AdamInHTownTX (One Horse Pony Soldier) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 29, 2020

Shocked, SHOCKED, to find out that China has almost certainly been underreporting its numbers. It's almost like it was grossly irresponsible to parrot Chinese propaganda for months on end. https://t.co/Luqu84wGy7 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) December 29, 2020

Almost.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/aHEex4Vi33 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 29, 2020

CNN justifying being willingly used as the CCP’s propaganda arm in the U.S. because it helped the case against Trump: pic.twitter.com/EKTyekmORH — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 29, 2020

And make no mistake: CNN is absolutely willing to do the CCP’s bidding.

Here’s how their article concludes:

Nevertheless, the sweeping measures have been heralded by the Chinese government as having allowed the country to turn a corner in its fight against the outbreak. The Chinese CDC, meanwhile, also highlighted China’s victory in containing the virus when releasing the antibody study results on Monday. “The results of the study show that our country’s population has a low infection rate. It indicates that China has succeeded in controlling the epidemic with Wuhan as the main battlefield, and effectively controlled the large-scale spread of the epidemic,” the agency said.

Shorter CNN: ChiComs evidently grossly underreported the incidence of COVID19 in Wuhan, but ChiComs think the ChiComs did a great job! And that’s the real take-home message here.