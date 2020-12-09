Breaking news from Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock:

I am a pro-choice pastor. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020

Is that so, Reverend?

If your head hurts right now, you’re not alone.

GP Thou shalt not kill.* *unless it's an unborn child, prolly https://t.co/sLv7tGjh92 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 9, 2020

Pro-choice pastors strongly endorse 9 out of the 10 Commandments. — (Rusty S.) (@AreYouEstyWhy) December 9, 2020

you don't get to pick and choose what you like from the bible — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) December 9, 2020

Not even if you’re a pastor.