As he often does, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted a Bible verse this morning:

And CNN host Chris Cuomo took great offense to that for some reason.

Spoiler: the reason is that he’s a garbage person.

Here’s Cuomo’s pissy response to Rubio’s tweet:

“Real question.”

That’s sarcasm, in case it wasn’t clear.

“Embarrassing” is just how Chris Cuomo rolls.

Is he, though?

