As he often does, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted a Bible verse this morning:

By the sweat of your brow

you shall eat bread,

Until you return to the ground,

from which you were taken;

For you are dust,

and to dust you shall return. Genesis 3:19 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 8, 2020

And CNN host Chris Cuomo took great offense to that for some reason.

Spoiler: the reason is that he’s a garbage person.

Here’s Cuomo’s pissy response to Rubio’s tweet:

Right message as he and other retrumplicans sit on relief bill…after months of suffering? He quotes the good book, but does he get the central aim of living in the way of love as truth, practiced as mercy for others? Real question. https://t.co/OyiRY30bM0 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 8, 2020

“Real question.”

I know you're a serious person who should be listened to by how you use "retrumplicans." This is the mark of a serious and not insane person. https://t.co/Fv9seNSRvo — RBe (@RBPundit) December 8, 2020

That’s sarcasm, in case it wasn’t clear.

Nancy Pelosi admitted she held up Covid relief until after Biden got elected because it was good optics against Trump. But okay Chris. https://t.co/s8e4qEpMGg — Steve Garron (@stevengarron1) December 8, 2020

Nancy pelosi literally admitted she withheld relief for political reasons. Shut up and educate yourself you fake news democrat hack. https://t.co/H4fc3sPqlr — joebidenisapedo (@noamtaylor) December 8, 2020

“Journalist” (who broke his COVID quarantine while actively symptomatic & lied about it) employs dumb ‘Retrumplicans’ moniker while attempting to shame a Senator who voted multiple times for relief bills that were blocked by the “journalist’s” party. Embarrassing. https://t.co/ohNqd4brmm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 8, 2020

“Embarrassing” is just how Chris Cuomo rolls.

Sit on relief bill?! Please tell me you're not referring to the Pelosi bill that just lost her a dozen moderate Democrats. The Senate has tried to pass relief for months. ReTrumplicans? I feel like you're better than that. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 8, 2020

Is he, though?