Steve Coll is a staff writer at the New Yorker. He’s also a dean at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.
And the following take makes both of the above facts pretty disturbing:
The New Yorker's @SteveCollNY suggests Mark Zuckerberg's "profound" support of free speech is problematic: "Those of us in journalism have to come to terms with the fact that free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles of journalism." pic.twitter.com/JK3c5tnLou
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 7, 2020
Uhhhh …
Wut
— fed-up not_takin_it (@fedup_patriot) December 7, 2020
Well that’s an interesting angle. https://t.co/uMwo1qoPEA
— HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 7, 2020
We’re so confused!
Or at least we would be if the notion of “the principles of journalism” weren’t just a colossal joke these days.
The “principles of journalism”! How quaint. Maybe there once were principles, but they’ve been sold out for quite awhile now.
— Nilla Mano (@AlanMolin34) December 7, 2020
I remember a day when there was such a thing as "principles of journalism". I miss those days.
— RAM (@808RAM1) December 7, 2020
Enemy of free people energy right here. https://t.co/zw5jrBaIjW
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 7, 2020
No one has “weaponized” free speech against the principles of journalism more than journalists themselves.
Weaponized? Well then, seems they’re holding the gun.
— Liza GutierrezONeill (@lizago18) December 7, 2020
We had to burn the village in order to save it.
— Terry Mattingly (@tweetmattingly) December 7, 2020
What a damn joke
— ehempea (@ehempea) December 7, 2020