Steve Coll is a staff writer at the New Yorker. He’s also a dean at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

And the following take makes both of the above facts pretty disturbing:

Uhhhh …

Trending

We’re so confused!

Or at least we would be if the notion of “the principles of journalism” weren’t just a colossal joke these days.

No one has “weaponized” free speech against the principles of journalism more than journalists themselves.

Tags: Facebookfree speechjournalismMark ZuckerbergNew Yorkerprinciples of journalismSteve Coll