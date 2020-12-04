Is there another politician who’s as adept as AOC at stepping on rakes? Because if there is, we’re having a hell of a time thinking of one.

As we told you, she thought it would be a good idea to shame “Republicans” for not knowing what it’s like to walk a mile in her double-shift waitress shoes:

Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 4, 2020

Because obviously she’s worked harder than all of these “Republicans” combined.

Needless to say, AOC’s been getting owned for that one. But she can always get owned some more.

Let’s set the stage: AOC was less than pleased to learn that Project Veritas apparently received PPP money.

Black-owned small businesses were widely shut out from accessing PPP loans, yet right-wing disinfo org PV took half a million in public money while decrying direct federal assistance as “radical socialism.” Republicanism in a nutshell. (Also they’re based in Mamaroneck?! 👀) https://t.co/JARqvhgBmD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 3, 2020

For what it’s worth, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio thought AOC should try channeling all her outrage into some productive energy:

Working together R’s & D’s helped save the jobs of 55 million Americans through PPP Work more, tweet less & one day you too can make a difference https://t.co/WprW5OR9LP — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 3, 2020

And that only pissed AOC off even more:

Yesterday I recruited 5,000 volunteers to train and tutor kids in my community who are struggling with remote learning, and that was after investigating the Treasury Secretary’s rationale for stopping CARES Act funding and voting on House legislation. What did you do? https://t.co/Ytkq6qZKiI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 3, 2020

Yeah, Sen. Rubio. What did you do?

Apologies for late response Was busy this week helping a Floridian get travel documents to see his dying sister,a high schooler whose mother died get SSI benefits,a specialist for a child with a crazy Obamacare deductible & negotiating Intelligence bill & another round of PPP https://t.co/HlsFeQHp3m — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 4, 2020

Ooooof.

AOC will get credit for dunking on him, of course, because her minions love her for it. But those who see through her see someone who’s just desperately trying to overcompensate for not living up to her own hype.