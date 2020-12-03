Damn it feels good to be a grifter!

We can’t speak from personal experience, of course, but judging from the Lincoln Project’s haul from Democratic donors, it seems more than fair to reach that conclusion.

Check this out:

Get a load of those top two donors.

😂Lincoln Project got Democrat donors to part with $15,226,496 in the pre-election period ($81.9M to date!), with the ostensibly Republican group getting $550,000 from Chuck Schumer's Senate Majority PAC and $650,000 from dark money Democratic group Majority Forward. pic.twitter.com/1SculQxvVt — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) December 3, 2020

!!! SMP and Majority Forward, the Democratic dark money group, straight-up gave Lincoln Project $1.2 million in the post-general filing period https://t.co/2cnSNVZSHb — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) December 3, 2020

We would totally expect the Lincoln Project to take financial contributions from “dark money” groups, because the Lincoln Project is nothing if not totally shady.

But taking money from Chuck Schumer’s group is just … *chef’s kiss*. Schumer buying into the Lincoln Project’s grift? You love to see it.

Wow Schumer pumping money to the scam Lincoln project lmaooooooo https://t.co/6axO7BEGxS — Alex deGrasse (@Degrasse81) December 3, 2020

Hahaha, LP quoting Schumer in an ad makes more sense now pic.twitter.com/2kkGA1Seuu — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 3, 2020

They all deserve each other.

After siphoning off $81.9M from Democratic donors this cycle with little to show for it, Lincoln Project's founder signals plan to continue to milk their audience for all they're worth for as long as humanly possible and files FEC paperwork for 'Lincoln24'https://t.co/TPiFyk0RfY — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) December 3, 2020

Lincoln Project spent a whopping $24.9 million on operating expenditures and $48.6M on independent expenditures this cycle. The top beneficiaries: pic.twitter.com/5v9tsktZEQ — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) December 3, 2020

And the breakdown of the Lincoln Project's 2020 cycle operating expenditures by purpose: pic.twitter.com/9wT6Md8qn3 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) December 3, 2020

Anyone still taking the Lincoln Project’s bait at this point deserves to get took.