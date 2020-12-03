Damn it feels good to be a grifter!

We can’t speak from personal experience, of course, but judging from the Lincoln Project’s haul from Democratic donors, it seems more than fair to reach that conclusion.

Check this out:

Get a load of those top two donors.

We would totally expect the Lincoln Project to take financial contributions from “dark money” groups, because the Lincoln Project is nothing if not totally shady.

But taking money from Chuck Schumer’s group is just … *chef’s kiss*. Schumer buying into the Lincoln Project’s grift? You love to see it.

They all deserve each other.

Anyone still taking the Lincoln Project’s bait at this point deserves to get took.

Tags: Chuck Schumerdark moneyMajority ForwardSenate Majority PACThe Lincoln Project