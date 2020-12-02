You’re gonna want to have your shocked face handy for this one …

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Bill Clinton’s former confidant and go-to guy Doug Band is coming to terms with his time in Clinton’s inner circle — and that means opening up about some things.

Like Bill Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, for example:

And there’s more:

Trending

Plus this:

Unnamed sources aren’t confirmation, of course. But still. This is all fascinating. Just fascinating. We told you you’d want your shocked face!

Bill Clinton has certainly never given us any reason not to take him at his word.

But it’s Band’s word against Clinton Inc.’s, of course. So you can probably guess how this is going to play out.

Tags: bill clintonChelsea ClintonDoug BandGabriel ShermanGhislaine MaxwellJeffrey EpsteinLittle St. JamesVanity Fair