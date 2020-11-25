We’ve got to give props to Alyssa Milano for — at least briefly — showing some civility toward Trump supporters:

And if you believe that she actually wants to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters after spending the last four-plus years demonizing all of them as knuckle-dragging, sexist, racist, homophobic Hitler 2.0 supporters, well, we’ve got a coupla bridges to sell you.

This was less than a month ago:

But #ForwardTogether!

Sure, buddy:

Why can’t we be friends?

But anger and triumphalism is ultimately what Alyssa and the Left will opt for because they can’t help themselves.

Yeah, a lot of libs don’t seem to think that’s how this works, either:

Is this what you wanted, Alyssa? Actually, it is. So good luck with it.

