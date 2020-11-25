We’ve got to give props to Alyssa Milano for — at least briefly — showing some civility toward Trump supporters:

I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters. I am ready to move #ForwardTogether. There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

And if you believe that she actually wants to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters after spending the last four-plus years demonizing all of them as knuckle-dragging, sexist, racist, homophobic Hitler 2.0 supporters, well, we’ve got a coupla bridges to sell you.

Hey, @Alyssa_Milano, remember this? So your olive branch goes as far as this. Not really interested in further overtures with this in play. https://t.co/Y49GvwWgoP — tmi3rd (@tmi3rd) November 25, 2020

This was less than a month ago:

But #ForwardTogether!

Sure, buddy:

The @ProjectLincoln, a group of real Republicans who want their party back and who want our country back have a new ad. It is devastating. PLEASE WATCH AND RT!!! pic.twitter.com/RHRUZrX1nm — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 5, 2020

There is no floor to how low MAGA Republicans will go. The best thing we can do is stay informed. Do not get sucked into their universe of "alternative facts. " https://t.co/Vuv4k3CVft — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 26, 2020

Republicans mispronouncing "Kamala" is RACIST and intentional. https://t.co/d3mirIEeTz — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 14, 2020

This election was always about Russia. To the silent Republicans, you are cowards, frauds, unpatriotic, pathetic haters of Democracy. https://t.co/yhjolc95HZ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 9, 2020

Why can’t we be friends?

We’re going to need a lot of humility and compassion right now. Anger and triumphalism is less helpful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

But anger and triumphalism is ultimately what Alyssa and the Left will opt for because they can’t help themselves.

You've been saying horrible things about Trump supporters for nearly four years now.

Is part of this olive branch deleting all the tweets? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) November 24, 2020

I wish she would but not going to happen. You can’t call people racist, raping, homophobic bigots for four years and expect The people on the receiving end of those comments to just come together because your guy won. Not how this works. — Deirdre Landolt (@DeirdreLandolt) November 25, 2020

Yeah, a lot of libs don’t seem to think that’s how this works, either:

pic.twitter.com/hvjPSPKLp8 — Performance leftists working on FOX punditry goal (@ReginaA1981) November 25, 2020

This is like asking a survivor of abuse to tell their abuser that what they did was acceptable and now they should be friends. pic.twitter.com/3YQ9M7K3BO — Barb Flagel (@BarbFlagel) November 25, 2020

Glad you can extend an olive branch, but I have no olives or branches for racists & bigots. There can be no unity with those who want to see people that are different marginalized & oppressed honestly anyone a true ally would demand they change not accept who they are — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) November 25, 2020

Is this what you wanted, Alyssa? Actually, it is. So good luck with it.

