Yesterday, we told you about The Economist’s latest attempt to rewrite history:

Barack Obama's presidency represented a genuine effort to break through partisan polarisation, which mainly showed what an impossible ambition that was https://t.co/MVr54jpFTP — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 22, 2020

Apparently they’re just in full-on “rewrite reality” mode:

Unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden will seek China's help with global problems such as climate change or covid-19 treatments #TheWorldIn2021 https://t.co/AQLVZ8CK7o — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 22, 2020

Huh?

Economist turns to satire to improve credibility 🤪 — ken_stearns (@kenstearns10) November 23, 2020

Has the Babylon Bee taken over The Economist? https://t.co/RRYZJ2d7OA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 24, 2020

They may as well have.

Donald Trump was far too confrontational with China. Joe Biden will be much more careful and thoughtful in his approach toward the government that has poured gasoline on so many of the world’s dumpster fires.

Did China write this? https://t.co/KsRgcsnkij — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 24, 2020

hope Xi sees this, bro https://t.co/7hT1CaVsMm — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 23, 2020

Hope so!

China is helping with #COVID19 and globalwarning… As in the major contributors thereof. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) November 24, 2020

Finally, we can get help from the country building hundreds of coal fueled power plants and the global source of COVID. https://t.co/IzVvXv8H5x — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 24, 2020

Seeking China's help? China is the last country in the world to go to for expertise on cutting emissions or treating flu patients. pic.twitter.com/441c20HhRd — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 23, 2020

Seeking the help of the world’s biggest polluter which is also committing ethnic genocide, threatening Hong Kong & Taiwan, jailing/killing political dissidents… https://t.co/HfQvzNBMDe — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 23, 2020

China is literally causing those problems. I think I will go meet with the guy that robbed my house for security suggestions. — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) November 23, 2020