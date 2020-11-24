Yesterday, we told you about The Economist’s latest attempt to rewrite history:

Apparently they’re just in full-on “rewrite reality” mode:

Huh?

They may as well have.

Donald Trump was far too confrontational with China. Joe Biden will be much more careful and thoughtful in his approach toward the government that has poured gasoline on so many of the world’s dumpster fires.

Hope so!

