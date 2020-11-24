Yesterday, we told you about The Economist’s latest attempt to rewrite history:
Barack Obama's presidency represented a genuine effort to break through partisan polarisation, which mainly showed what an impossible ambition that was https://t.co/MVr54jpFTP
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 22, 2020
Apparently they’re just in full-on “rewrite reality” mode:
Unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden will seek China's help with global problems such as climate change or covid-19 treatments #TheWorldIn2021 https://t.co/AQLVZ8CK7o
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 22, 2020
Huh?
Economist turns to satire to improve credibility 🤪
— ken_stearns (@kenstearns10) November 23, 2020
Has the Babylon Bee taken over The Economist? https://t.co/RRYZJ2d7OA
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 24, 2020
They may as well have.
Yes, that’s the problem. https://t.co/F4KMz9tN31
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2020
Donald Trump was far too confrontational with China. Joe Biden will be much more careful and thoughtful in his approach toward the government that has poured gasoline on so many of the world’s dumpster fires.
Did China write this? https://t.co/KsRgcsnkij
— Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 24, 2020
hope Xi sees this, bro https://t.co/7hT1CaVsMm
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 23, 2020
Hope so!
China is helping with #COVID19 and globalwarning… As in the major contributors thereof.
— アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) November 24, 2020
Finally, we can get help from the country building hundreds of coal fueled power plants and the global source of COVID. https://t.co/IzVvXv8H5x
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 24, 2020
Seeking China's help? China is the last country in the world to go to for expertise on cutting emissions or treating flu patients. pic.twitter.com/441c20HhRd
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 23, 2020
Seeking the help of the world’s biggest polluter which is also committing ethnic genocide, threatening Hong Kong & Taiwan, jailing/killing political dissidents… https://t.co/HfQvzNBMDe
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 23, 2020
China is literally causing those problems. I think I will go meet with the guy that robbed my house for security suggestions.
— I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) November 23, 2020
Unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden will seek Saruman's help to curb deforestation https://t.co/xmhx9rULkB
— ❄️ Katrina Haydon ❄️ (@katrinabhaydon) November 23, 2020