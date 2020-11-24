This morning’s Politico Playbook predicted that Joe Biden’s administration would be “delightfully boring,” like “unflavored almond milk.”

We’re not sure how they’re able to make such a claim. Maybe they’re basing it on Joe Biden’s unflavored-almond-milk tweets.

Tweets like this one:

The election is over. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

Look, Fat! Let’s all join hands for a big f*cking rendition of “Kumbaya”!

The intern who writes these tweets has to be the most tone deaf person on here https://t.co/B9FUSGu6kZ — . (@useIessburner) November 24, 2020

No kidding.

Good luck with that, Mr President-Elect.. sadly, the Republicans will now spend 4yrs doing to you what the Democrats did to Trump. https://t.co/fsHyohZo2w — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2020

And you know what? If they do, it will be because Joe Biden and the Democrats deserve it.

Ah, so are you done calling Trump supporters "chumps" then? https://t.co/BNB0Giw7qG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 24, 2020

Hey, all you chumps who supported a racist, sexist, lying puppet of Putin: It’s time for us all to get along.

You can’t be serious https://t.co/F9fFjfxqEw — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 24, 2020

For about four years, Liberals have been trying to divide the country. Called us Trump voters "Chumps". You can go pound salt, Sir. https://t.co/QpURtYRrda — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) November 24, 2020

The "rhetoric designed to demonize one another" courtesy of Joe Biden: Biden called @realDonaldTrump's supporters racist, xenophobic, & chumps. Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.” https://t.co/HTGERJurJJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 24, 2020

Biden said Republicans were going to put black Americans “back in chains.” Biden also called black youths “predators.” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 24, 2020

I remember you pushing Russian collusion. I remember you talking about “beating the hell” out of Donald Trump. So I won’t be setting aside anything just because you got your way. https://t.co/3oeIEAze8Q — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 24, 2020

"Gonna put y'all BACK in chains." We don't forget so easily. https://t.co/KzAonTAzwa — Eric H. (@ericinva) November 24, 2020

"Republicans want to put y'all back in chains." Until Biden apologizes for saying that in 2012, he will never be credible about partisanship and rhetoric. His statement was the most demonizing of all. https://t.co/XykpmIJPHX — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 24, 2020

Please, Joe.