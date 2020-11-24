This morning’s Politico Playbook predicted that Joe Biden’s administration would be “delightfully boring,” like “unflavored almond milk.”

We’re not sure how they’re able to make such a claim. Maybe they’re basing it on Joe Biden’s unflavored-almond-milk tweets.

Tweets like this one:

Look, Fat! Let’s all join hands for a big f*cking rendition of “Kumbaya”!

No kidding.

Trending

And you know what? If they do, it will be because Joe Biden and the Democrats deserve it.

Please, Joe.

Tags: Joe Bidenpartisanshipunity