Last night, AOC took a mighty swing at Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans … and wound up decking Nancy Pelosi and House Dems.

People across the country are going hungry, COVID is set to explode, and Mitch McConnell dismissed the Senate last week. I don’t know how these people can sleep at night. I really don’t. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2020

We really don’t know how AOC can string a sentence together on the strength of her three functioning brain cells.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz was among those who helpfully reminded AOC that it’s Democrats who have endlessly obfuscated and thwarted every Republican effort to pass COVID19 relief:

Why is your party filibustering $500 billion in COVID relief? And Joe Biden is cheering them on. Thinking that blocking relief somehow helps Dems win Georgia. https://t.co/b8PvuUpSa3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 23, 2020

The truth hurts. It hurts so badly, evidently, that AOC decided to take another swing to defend herself from Cruz’s blow:

The House doesn’t have filibusters, @tedcruz. We also passed several COVID relief packages to the Senate that not only include >$500 billion, but also prioritize helping real people as opposed to Wall St bailouts the GOP tries to pass off as “relief.” Nice try though 👍🏽 https://t.co/X4YIdiXh5y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2020

Bless her heart.

I hope someone else runs Cruz’s Twitter account because it’d be pretty embarrassing if a US Senator didn’t know this. Almost as embarrassing as when Sen. @JohnCornyn didn’t appear to know that Puerto Ricans don’t get to vote in the Presidential — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2020

Or almost as embarrassing as a U.S. Representative not knowing what her own party has been up to!

.@AOC seems not to know there are Democrats in the Senate. Or that Joe Biden (also a Dem) is publicly calling on Senate Dems to continue filibustering COVID relief because he thinks it will help them win Georgia. https://t.co/vy5HG3h2qr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2020

AOC seems not to know a lot of things.