Now, Bernstein’s personal feelings about “craven public silence” and whatnot aside, it’s not terribly difficult these days to make the argument that Donald Trump is undermining and discrediting the U.S. electoral system. Trump has made it quite clear that losing graciously isn’t really an option at this point, and his legal team is indulging that.

That said, however, if you’re gonna be like Carl Bernstein and put out there that at least 21 Republican senators “have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS,” you should probably check with all of those Republican senators just to be sure.

Because at least one of them, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, is contradicting Bernstein’s reporting:

Whether Braun is making the right call in defending Trump is certainly worth discussing, but, well, if Braun secretly hates Trump, he sure has a funny way of showing it.

There’s plenty of legit news to be had out there. So why do CNN political analysts always seem to gravitate toward the fake stuff?

