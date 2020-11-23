Barack Obama’s been making the rounds to promote his new memoir — or at least part one of his new memoir — “A Promised Land.”

But there’s something you should know, lest you think that his memoir was just another exercise in stroking his own ego:

.@BarackObama on his most recent autobiography: “I loved writing about others probably a little bit more than I love writing about myself” pic.twitter.com/ubPFRDDL1B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 23, 2020

Those ladies look totes convinced.

Can someone insert a laugh track at that awkward pause? — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) November 23, 2020

Yes, please.

“Probably” doing yeoman’s work here https://t.co/i6MImOuU2z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 23, 2020

Seriously.

Where’s PolitiFact?