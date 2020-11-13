As Twitchy told you, Elon Musk tweeted about his own experience getting tested for COVID19:

And now, many people are understandably concerned.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin is also concerned, but not about why Musk’s tests results varied. No, Kyle is concerned that Musk tweeting about his weird test results is “irresponsible”:

Welcome to journalism in 2020.

You guard that truth, Kyle!

It’s simple, really: because Musk’s tweet messes the narrative that Kyle Griffin wants to push.

Oh. Wait.

