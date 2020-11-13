As Twitchy told you, Elon Musk tweeted about his own experience getting tested for COVID19:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

And now, many people are understandably concerned.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin is also concerned, but not about why Musk’s tests results varied. No, Kyle is concerned that Musk tweeting about his weird test results is “irresponsible”:

Such an irresponsible tweet. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2020

Welcome to journalism in 2020.

Mr. Griffin thinks it's irresponsible because @elonmusk tweeted about irregularities with his COVID tests today. Shouldn't a journalist want to know this and investigate? I do! I want to know why and how companies plan to fix it so people don't get confused. https://t.co/3Sp3vQcHfE — 🦃 Thankful Ginger 🍁 (@mchastain81) November 13, 2020

NBC News producer not interested in potential problems with COVID tests. https://t.co/q0EFZ15tgJ — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 13, 2020

"It's irresponsible to tell people the facts about what you experienced." https://t.co/hZ1Gk8KDsT — RBe (@RBPundit) November 13, 2020

You guard that truth, Kyle!

there's a crisis in testing. That NYT article months ago exposed the problem with PCR testing. The rapid test the WH uses didn't catch cases in time. Why is Musk's tweet irresponsible? https://t.co/UWYYgmIagV — GPollowitzNew (@PollowitzG) November 13, 2020

It’s simple, really: because Musk’s tweet messes the narrative that Kyle Griffin wants to push.

A scientist sharing hard data from their personal experience is irresponsible? That would only be the case if you were driving a narrative that required blind trust in the media and government who are both pushing a campaign of fear. oh wait — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 13, 2020

Oh. Wait.