Former Michigan Assistant AG Zachary Larsen has alleged that he witnessed election fraud in Detroit:

Read this sworn affidavit from GOP poll challenger, and former Assistant AG for Michigan, Zachary Larsen, on the alleged fraud he observed in Detroit. This is Third World stuff, and every American should be outraged if these allegations are true https://t.co/63nLXJxAZF pic.twitter.com/9WbamMw4Yc — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 9, 2020

Was there fraud? We don’t know. But Larsen made his allegations in a sworn affidavit, so we’d say that the public has an interest in knowing about these allegations.

Apparently Twitter disagrees:

Disputed? OK. A lot of things are disputed.

But the sworn affidavit itself shouldn’t have a warning on it. Even Benjamin Weingarten’s tweet said “if the allegations are true.”

Moreover, in doing this, Twitter is not-so-subtly suggesting that Larsen is lying in his sworn statement, despite this being the only kind of evidence they can offer to support that:

“Voter fraud is incredibly rare. Therefore Zachary Larsen is probably lying.”

I like how people literally file legal affidavits they’re willing to testify under oath for and Twitter just says “iTs RaRe” I forgot Twitter was all knowing and knows there’s no fraud with zero investigation — nuggetsharambe孔 (@nuggetsharambe) November 10, 2020

Just incredible that Twitter would put a “disputed” tag on this This is a *sworn* statement Twitter is accusing this person of perjury, without evidence https://t.co/yCMy7Ej3w5 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 10, 2020

Someone should really slap a warning label on Twitter, advising users that if they tweet anything that disputes Twitter’s preferred narrative, there could be consequences.