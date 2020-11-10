New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose can’t believe that Facebook would host this kind of and this much”right-wing misinformation”:

We’re not seeing where the “misinformation” is, Kevin.

No, no … back off, you guys. When Kevin says “misinformation,” he doesn’t necessarily mean, you know, misinformation:

Solid B+ for effort, Kevin.

It’s OK when the New York Times feeds — and invents — false narratives.

Listen, conservatives. Y’all need to stop pouncing on him already:

Maybe we just need tech columnists who understand that information they don’t like isn’t necessarily misinformation. Maybe we just need tech columnists who understand that they’re supposed to be journalists and not activists.

