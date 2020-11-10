Donald Trump destroyed civility in this country. He and his supporters must be punished.

And the Principled Conservatives™ at the Lincoln Project are out there leading the charge (redactions are ours):

Nice lives those two have there … would be a shame if something happened to them.

We’d say so. And it gets worse:

Risking the lives of those lawyers and the lives of their clients is just the price for treason. What can you do?

The Lincoln Project may ver well have sunk to a whole new low here. And if anyone deserves to be made “famous” for being horrible human beings, it’s the garbage people at the Lincoln Project. In fact, they deserve infamy.

Surely Twitter’s powers that be have something to say about this, right?

Let’s go, Twitter. Put your money where your mouth is.

Tags: AttorneysDonald TrumpharassmentlawyersLincoln ProjectPennsylvaniatargeted harassment