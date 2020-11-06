The race hadn’t been called for Joe Biden when Brian Stelter tweeted this last night, but even as Biden appears to have won the election, it’s still incredibly asinine in the cold light of day:

“Vivid.” Well, OK. That’s one word for it.

Here’s another one:

That’s actually a much better one.

Trending

It’s not bizarre; it’s Brian Stelter.

That’s CNN in a nutshell.

If anyone’s getting a spanking, it’s Brian Stelter and Chris Cuomo.

And boy, do they deserve it.

They have so much to be embarrassed about … maybe they’re just immune at this point.

