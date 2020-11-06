The race hadn’t been called for Joe Biden when Brian Stelter tweeted this last night, but even as Biden appears to have won the election, it’s still incredibly asinine in the cold light of day:

A vivid comment by @ChrisCuomo about the popular vote total: "Huge rejection for Donald Trump. No one has ever gotten the spanking that he is getting in the general right now." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 6, 2020

“Vivid.” Well, OK. That’s one word for it.

Here’s another one:

*stupid — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020

That’s actually a much better one.

Vivid? Sure. Historically accurate? Absolutely not. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 6, 2020

this is laughably untrue and it’s bizarre that a guy whose job entails pointing out falsehoods being spread on another network would blithely tweet it https://t.co/Enn0GFVaUV — my pal andy (@andylevy) November 6, 2020

It’s not bizarre; it’s Brian Stelter.

Holy shit you guys can't count and don't know history. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) November 6, 2020

That’s CNN in a nutshell.

Trump is on track to lose the popular by ~4 million. For perspective: – McGovern lost by 18M

– Mondale lost by 16M

– Goldwater lost by 16M

– Landon lost by 11M

– McCain lost by 9.5M

– Carter lost by 8.4M

– Dole lost by 8M But other than that, Cuomo makes an excellent point. https://t.co/a6hUQAER6D — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

do they have books and/or the internet at CNN? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

McGovern's defeat is the most famous because of the sheer size and scope of his failure. how do you anchor a news program and think that what's happening in 2020 is even comparable to 1972, let alone worse? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

a few people have suggested that Trump's defeat in the popular *as an incumbent* is especially historic. but even that doesn't work, considering other defeated incumbents experienced worse: 1. Carter: 8M

2. Hoover: 7M

3. H.W: 5.8M — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

in conclusion, it is true that "no one has ever gotten the spanking that [Trump] is getting in the general right now" — so long as you ignore those all those guys who got it much worse. performing the news! — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

addendum to opening tweet: i should note that trump is currently on track to lose the popular by ~4M, but he may end up losing it by as much as ~7M. doesn't change the point that Cuomo is dead wrong. just thought it worth noting. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

addendum 2: cuomo claims this is what he meant: https://t.co/NxL0bD5XUU. but that is a stupid argument as well because it asks that we ignore the 69.6M who have voted *for* POTUS. Trump has already passed the popular vote record Obama set in 2008. some "spanking." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

If anyone’s getting a spanking, it’s Brian Stelter and Chris Cuomo.

And boy, do they deserve it.

Why didn’t you fact-check this vivid lie Brian — Vote or Don't (@AnthonyBialy) November 6, 2020

I am curious why you aren't both embarrassed by such an easily checkable lie? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 6, 2020

They have so much to be embarrassed about … maybe they’re just immune at this point.