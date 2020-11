Looks like Joe Biden’s little midnight motivational sesh might be all we hear from him for a while.

The New York Post’s Ebony Bowden reports:

We have a lid from the Biden campaign. — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) November 4, 2020

Because of course we do.

Lmaooooo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 4, 2020

Well, tonight’s as good a night as any!