As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump vowed to go to the Supreme Court to ensure that he’s recognized as the winner of the election he technically hasn’t won yet.
Not his greatest moment. But leave it to Joy Reid to take it here:
Joy Reid with an absolutely disgusting comment about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just now on MSNBC
"Do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence…" pic.twitter.com/a0TLxmFfPY
— Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020
MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid slurs Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence" pic.twitter.com/xFmyrks0OY
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 4, 2020
“Uncle Clarence?” Seriously? https://t.co/ekJ8OstbOK
— Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) November 4, 2020
Get it? Because Clarence Thomas is a black conservative and therefore a race traitor who would do whatever Donald Trump asked him to.
Gross. https://t.co/rIGX1nGqWl
— kaitlin, pro-life queen (@thefactualprep) November 4, 2020
Disgusting rhetoric
— Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) November 4, 2020
she is vile
— real hero (@randomolecules) November 4, 2020
ummmm……..Racist much? https://t.co/GzIglDkwVt
— Theresa (@creekback) November 4, 2020
Very much.
Awfully racist
— Jim Trutsle 🛩️ (@trutsle) November 4, 2020
"Uncle Clarence."
And the GOP is labeled as racists. https://t.co/loyNOnclUl
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 4, 2020
Wow. Such a horrible thing to say. https://t.co/3J1ZnbGfzs
— Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) November 4, 2020
And exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect from her.
@JoyAnnReid is a horrible human being https://t.co/bzJVkeDdJQ
— McLuvineer (@McLuvineer) November 4, 2020
Absolutely disgusting that @MSNBC and @maddow let that racial slur go by with no pushback.
— KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) November 4, 2020
Disgusting? Yes. Surprising? No.
Again, it's absolutely shocking that MSNBC has Joy Reid on TV.
Her first experience providing commentary on Supreme Court justices was her homophobic blog posts about Justice Alito that she's never apologized for.
A huge embarrassment for the network. https://t.co/ouVk1ubw15
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 4, 2020
Disgusting racist comment by @JoyAnnReid, a comment that would get her fired on any other network and deservingly so pic.twitter.com/klaN66srat
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020
But it’s MSNBC. So, if anything, she’ll get promoted.