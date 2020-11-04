Kathy Griffin has come a long way since the days of holding up a bloody replica of Donald Trump’s severed head.

Just kidding! She still thinks it’s awesome:

We went ahead and screenshotted it (not that she’d ever delete it).

Commentary!

On what, exactly, we’re not sure. Unless she’s just trying to tell us that she’s as much of a garbage person as ever, perhaps even moreso.

Kathy here, reminding us of who the left is. https://t.co/e0bKFLrULk — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 4, 2020

These are the people who believe they are morally superior to us. #ElectionNight https://t.co/g07VhgMiEd — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) November 4, 2020

Does this violate Twitter’s terms of service?

It seems kinda violent, no?

if any right-wing celebrity posted something similar to this about joe biden right now they’d have their account locked. https://t.co/mXUaG55IdM — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 4, 2020

Locked? Hell, they’d be banned for life. And possibly get a visit from the Feds.

But don’t expect Kathy Griffin to face any real consequences this time around. Or the next time. After all, Twitter has their hands full policing Donald Trump’s “misleading” tweets.