Kathy Griffin has come a long way since the days of holding up a bloody replica of Donald Trump’s severed head.

Just kidding! She still thinks it’s awesome:

We went ahead and screenshotted it (not that she’d ever delete it).

Commentary!

Trending

On what, exactly, we’re not sure. Unless she’s just trying to tell us that she’s as much of a garbage person as ever, perhaps even moreso.

Does this violate Twitter’s terms of service?

It seems kinda violent, no?

Locked? Hell, they’d be banned for life. And possibly get a visit from the Feds.

But don’t expect Kathy Griffin to face any real consequences this time around. Or the next time. After all, Twitter has their hands full policing Donald Trump’s “misleading” tweets.

