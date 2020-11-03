Remember when Jake Tapper used to be honest? Or at least when he managed to convince us that he was honest?
Jake Tapper just now on @cnn: “a Biden blow out was always a pipe dream.”
Is there a brave firefighter nearby who can put out his flaming pants?
Oh was it now?? https://t.co/f40rxtY6Ll
Siri, what is gaslighting? https://t.co/wVzDzTks0n
What is some brazen gaslighting:
Hey @jaketapper, is this your site? https://t.co/EnM8fjd89p pic.twitter.com/QesnmpOFOX
Who does Jake Tapper think he’s fooling? Besides CNN viewers, we mean.
These people think you're so, so stupid. https://t.co/02tpLmy7jx
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha https://t.co/b9q0EwRQhr
Hahaha
They told us it was the only way it was going to go down
Based on my admittedly infrequent viewings of CNN, a lot of people were hitting that pipe. https://t.co/4BxylSTdg9
Heh.