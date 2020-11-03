The New York Times has clarified that the media don’t determine election winners, but that doesn’t mean they can’t try affecting the election in other ways.

Take NPR, for instance. They sent this tweet about the AP calling Vermont for Joe Biden:

#BREAKING: Joe Biden has won the state of Vermont, according to a race call by the AP. https://t.co/hvqG7OLnrA pic.twitter.com/5VhWCLkSgI — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 4, 2020

Wait, why’d they delete the tweet? What was wrong with it?

Good thing we grabbed a screenshot:

Notice anything?

Too much, indeed:

Vermont does not have 38 electoral votes. https://t.co/BmIcQb2XvF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Vermont has 3 Electoral votes, honey. https://t.co/FNj3kTvYXV — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 4, 2020

Look, NPR. We get that you guys really want Biden to win, but you’re not allowed to just add 35 electoral votes whenever you feel like it.