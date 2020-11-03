If Joe Biden ends up winning this thing, the worst thing to come out of it may very well be no more videos like this one:

Message to everyone who is stressing the FK out… pic.twitter.com/bDii8f5Oo4 — 🌊🌸𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗮 𝗩𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝟰 𝗝𝗼𝗲 🌸🦋 (@MeliMels99) October 30, 2020

Narrator: That guy is neither completely normal nor having a completely normal reaction.

LEAVE BRITTANY ALONE! https://t.co/jE4TIylS84 — Mulder’s Trunalimunumaprzur Will NOT be normalized (@proteinwisdom) November 3, 2020

me, when i forget chick-fil-a is closed on sundays — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2020

Snort.

standing in the rain screaming at my phone like a normal, well adjusted human being. https://t.co/kaL8cwxj50 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2020

THIS COMPLETELY NORMAL HUMAN IS SCREAMING LIKE A CRAZY PERSON IN THE RAIN https://t.co/sqALL1nDBY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2020

Narrator: This reaction to an election that happens every four years is not normal. https://t.co/WnBFNJX0kR — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) November 3, 2020

If you’re standing in the rain, shouting obscenities, I’m not going to put much stock in your version of ‘normal’. https://t.co/4qkW7mYjbn — Kate (@kateinva) November 3, 2020

Nothing about the dude in this video is normal. But everything about him screams, "I AM A LEFTIST LUNATIC UNABLE TO CONTROL MY OWN EMOTIONS." Holy crap these people are NUTS. https://t.co/y14BZ4ysH4 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 3, 2020

I miss the halcyon days before social media when I was blissfully unaware of the fact that I'm actually surrounded by fcking lunatics. https://t.co/jx5GkLbmJr — ℝ𝕖𝕩𝕘𝕣𝕚𝕟 𝔾𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕥 (@RexHarrisonsHat) November 3, 2020

These types of hysterical people concern me heavily. https://t.co/avjjpFXq35 — kaitlin, pro-life queen (@thefactualprep) November 3, 2020

And you’re right to be concerned. You are also right, however, to be amused.