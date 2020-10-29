Former Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley is absolutely disgusted by the mainstream media’s brazen, shameless attempts to bury any stories about Hunter Biden that they feel could damage Joe Biden’s election chances.

And he’s letting them know exactly what he thinks of their brand of “journalism”:

What my colleagues and the national press are doing to flat out ignore a story for their political gain and to flat out censor…is sickening. If you are ok with this you should be ashamed. This is not what freedom means and this will only get worse for ALL of us. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 29, 2020

He’s also taking aim at Twitter for their role in suppressing the Hunter Biden stories:

It get hammered for not supporting Trump and for not following the Dems too. Clearly I have opinions…but I am very troubled with what’s not covered…and what’s calculated by this own service I’m using now. Suppression of thought, fact & opinion is downright communist. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 29, 2020

It’s definitely un-American. At least it used to be considered un-American …

Now, it’s apparently just standard operating procedure.

Twitter suspended the account of the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection for touting progress on the border wall. Twitter said the tweet below violated a policy against 'hateful conduct.' From @FDRLST: https://t.co/8f1cVUp5pl pic.twitter.com/tv8ZnT9Gyf — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 29, 2020

This is not just twitter’s fault. It’s on us. For 4 years, journalists, members of Congress, academics have demanded social media companies protect us from bad speech. Well, it’s gone too far. Disagree with the CBP tweet? Great. Engage, dispute and debunk it. Don’t censor it. https://t.co/5bdFWGzsfj — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 29, 2020

It’s also our colleagues in the media that allowed this to begin more than 9 years ago and allowed us to be spied on by our own government. They don’t care because it hasn’t happened to them…or their cause (which they shouldn’t have a cause)…yet. https://t.co/YhVg0WcHpn — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 29, 2020

Hey @adamhousley what do you think about Tucker's documents disappearing in the mail? Was he being spied on? — KellyAnn (@letloverule4) October 29, 2020

I was spied on…so at this point I put nothing past this country. We are more corrupt and messed up than I ever dreamed of. https://t.co/ZxUKe5ArNh — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 29, 2020

And the media can hold themselves at least partly responsible for that.

Everyone with journalistic integrity needs to stand up and condemn this together. — 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔 𝕵𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 (@OGOrlandoJones) October 29, 2020

Sadly, that’s not a very large group of people these days.