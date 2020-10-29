Former Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley is absolutely disgusted by the mainstream media’s brazen, shameless attempts to bury any stories about Hunter Biden that they feel could damage Joe Biden’s election chances.

And he’s letting them know exactly what he thinks of their brand of “journalism”:

He’s also taking aim at Twitter for their role in suppressing the Hunter Biden stories:

Trending

It’s definitely un-American. At least it used to be considered un-American …

Now, it’s apparently just standard operating procedure.

And the media can hold themselves at least partly responsible for that.

Sadly, that’s not a very large group of people these days.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam HousleycensorshipcommunismHunter Bidenspyingtwitter