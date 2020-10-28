Did you catch this very emotional and heartfelt and stunningly brave plea to Americans to cast their votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

If this doesn’t convince you that Biden/Harris (or Harris/Biden) are the only way to save our country, nothing will:

That woman must really be special. Only the most loving daughter would use her last moments with her dying father to shame him into voting the way she wants him to.

And it looks like she’s already inspiring others to do the same.

Wait for it:

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

No, we’re crying, too. Tears of laughter. Because that was brilliant and perfect.

So. Good.

