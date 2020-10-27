The Lincoln Project is made up of Very Serious People with Very Serious Concerns about America’s welfare.

Case in point:

GOOD NIGHT, AMERICA.

I’m literally wide awake in the middle of the night bc of this very anxiety — Stephanie Snyder (@Stephsnyder2014) October 27, 2020

Damnit man. I was just getting read for bed. Thanks a lot for this one. 😳 gonna have nightmares now. — MargieMay (@marham50) October 27, 2020

You guys. We can’t.

That’s the scariest video I have ever seen. I am almost sorry I watched it. — Dawn Finlayson (@finlay52) October 27, 2020

Sorry? Why would you be sorry? It’s freaking hilarious!

lmaoooo i audibly snorted at the 0:44 mark in this lincoln project ad. pic.twitter.com/xhczTjavVj — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

son: “i thought you could only be president two times” mom, fighting back tears: “not anymore" — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

It’s just … we wish we’d come up with it. Can it be nominated for an Oscar or something?

amazing payoff. i take everything back. the $40M they vacuumed up from maddow viewers in the third quarter was very much well-earned. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

Dying. We’re dying.

Oh man. How can this be real? https://t.co/BeezuHvLNJ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 27, 2020

It doesn't make any sense. The kid would have known that Trump was running for a third term already. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 27, 2020

That's the timeline where you don't find out who is running until after you've voted. Terrible system. But on the other hand that reality has zero mesothelioma commercials so… — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 27, 2020

I love that in this simulation he not only won this reelection next week, but has continued winning despite the Lincoln Project’s best efforts to tweet him into submission — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 27, 2020

Ha! That makes it even better.

Omg I just can’t … — Karla (@Greco611) October 27, 2020

This is hysterical 🤣🤣🤣 — Sir Stacks A Lot 🚀#bitcoin (@Richard95050231) October 27, 2020

I'm crying this is so funny. — Liz (@liz_rose7) October 27, 2020

I think I gave myself a hernia. — Micky Solo (@solomicky2) October 27, 2020

This is amazing. lmfao — MommaShark36 (@MommaShark36) October 27, 2020

Right?

I may watch this one every single day…it’s that good 😂 — Josiah (@josiahthebrand) October 27, 2020

And who said comedy was dead xD — Alaric Wheeler (@AlaricWheeler) October 27, 2020