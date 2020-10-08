Breaking news, everybody. Turns out that late-term abortion is not a real thing.

Just take it from actress and policy expert Amber Tamblyn:

LATE TERM ABORTION IS NOT A REAL THING IT IS A CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL TALKING POINT ALL CAPS SCREAMING — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 8, 2020

Thanks, Amber. We don’t know what we were so upset about. Other than hearing pro-aborts argue that late-term abortion must be legal and even encouraged, we don’t know where conservatives would get the idea that late-term abortion is a thing.

THEN WHY DO ALL THE BABY KILLERS FREAK TF OUT WHEN ANYONE MENTIONS BANNING THEM https://t.co/jCCJHNwXmq — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 8, 2020

Great question.

A lot of liberals and Democrats have voiced their support for late-term abortions (and even infanticide, right, Ralph Northam?) in the name of “reproductive rights” or “women’s health,” but we’re all just imagining it.