Tonight’s the big vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Democratic presidential vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

We’re not exactly sure how Pence’s debate prep has been going, but if he truly wants to run away with this thing, Ben Shapiro’s got some ideas on how Pence can proceed:

Things I hope Pence presses Harris on tonight:

1. Is your running mate a sexual harasser and a quasi-racist who attempted to stop a little girl like you from going to an integrated school?

2. Will your administration support court-packing? Yes or no? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

3. Will you estimate an actual dollar cost on the Green New Deal, without any ridiculous misdirection about "investment" and unspecified future benefits?

4. Do you support a transition toward nationalized healthcare in the future? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

5. Will you condemn Antifa? Will Biden?

6. Why did you say you were proud of alleged rapist Jacob Blake, and call for the police officers to be prosecuted?

7. Do you believe police funding should be directed elsewhere, meaning cut? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

8. Do you believe in an Australian-style gun buyback program?

9. Do you believe that religious Americans and institutions should be forced to lend support to same-sex marriages, transgenderism, or any other LGBT issue item? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

10. Do you believe accused should have due process rights on college campuses, or will you repeal the Trump Administration's Title IX regulations?

11. Do you believe in racial reparations, and if so, how will you effectuate them?

12. Do you believe America is rooted in slavery? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

13. Will your administration utilize intelligence agencies to target your political opposition?

14. Will your administration pursue concessions to the Iranian tyrants?

15. Will your administration resume payments to terrorist regimes like the Palestinian Authority and Hamas? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

16. Will your administration attempt to make more concessions to the Chinese government?

17. Will your administration slash the military budget, as Obama's did?

18. Will your administration raise taxes?

19. Will your administration create mountains of new regulations? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

20. Will your administration pursue national mask mandates or lockdowns again?

21. Will your administration target private schooling?

22. Will your administration seize federal control over local land use ordinances and regulations? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

23. Will you continue to support bailing out suspected criminals from jail?

24. Will you push for the release of convicted criminals from jail?

This list goes on, by the way. This is the short version. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2020

Seems like a good starting point.