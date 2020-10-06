With each passing day, it’s getting more and more difficult to remember a time when Bill Kristol was a reasonable — and conservative — guy.

Stuff like this is why.

After MSNBC’s Chris Hayes proposed dealing with political opponents via “some kind of truth and reconciliation commission”:

The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission. https://t.co/PopsRhmKvz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Kristol took it a step further:

How about truth and no reconciliation? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 6, 2020

Welp.

Never had agreed with @BillKristol but this time i do. — Ludmilla (@bgdesign) October 6, 2020

Yeah, that’s not something we’d be proud of if we were you.

When you definitely haven’t lost your damn mind pic.twitter.com/5EHpbIVcdR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 6, 2020

Friends don’t let friends turn into Bill Kristol.

Conserving conservatism through reeducation camps

Bill's grift lives on https://t.co/jYTxvIihH2 — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) October 6, 2020

Bill Kristol is not the conservative he continues to claim to be. Here is your proof. His role in the totalitarian regime the left craves is to “play conservative” and “reconstitute” the GOP. You can find him saying the GOP part. But he’s a progressive socialist now. And a liar. https://t.co/SZJ8oM7vNY — Don't Be Ignorant (@dontbei) October 6, 2020

I used to respect this guy, but it turns out he's also a fascist when he doesn't get his way. Super conservative and stuff. https://t.co/0roVJodSCm — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) October 6, 2020

He’s come a long way, baby.

Here we are.

Bold move. Let's bypass the gulag and re-education phase and go directly to the firing squads. You dumbasses are just ensuring this moderate voter never votes for any party you potato heads support. https://t.co/6vmraWENXL — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) October 6, 2020